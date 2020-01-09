Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Names Reggie O’Shields and Alp Can as Executive Vice Presidents

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today announced the promotion of Reggie O’Shields to Executive Vice President and Director of Enterprise Solutions, and the promotion of Alp Can to Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Both appointments are effective January 1, 2020.



O’Shields will continue to serve as FHLBank Atlanta’s General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, a position he has held since March 2011, and has been responsible for oversight of Strategic Planning, Human Resources, and Staff Services and Property Management since December 2018. In his new role as Executive Vice President and Director of Enterprise Solutions, O’Shields will now also oversee Corporate Communications, Marketing, and Government and Industry Relations. O’Shields joined FHLBank Atlanta as a senior attorney in May 2003. Prior to joining the Bank, he was in private legal practice with Eversheds Sutherland in Atlanta, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd in Greenville, South Carolina, and with Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett in New York. O'Shields holds a Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University Law School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Furman University.

Can was promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer in June 2017, having previously served as Manager of Financial Risk Modeling since May 2011. In his new role as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, Can will lead Enterprise Risk Management and have oversight over the Bank’s Credit and Collateral functions. He joined FHLBank Atlanta as an Asset Liability Analyst in 2007. Can earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Istanbul, and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Master of Science in mathematical risk management from Georgia State University.

“Reggie and Alp have shown incredible dedication to the Bank over the years and their familiarity with our business will serve us and our membership well,” said FHLBank Atlanta President and CEO W. Wesley McMullan. “I look forward to working with them in their expanded roles.”

About FHLBank Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank’s members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $6.2 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 911,000 households.

For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

CONTACT: Peter E. Garuccio

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

pgaruccio@fhlbatl.com

(404) 888.8143



