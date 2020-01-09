H&R Block Makes 2020 the Year to Switch to Block

With great value, multiple filing options and easy switching -- it’s better with Block

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is kicking off tax season 2020 by giving people more reasons to choose Block to prepare their taxes because, “It’s Better with Block.” This tax season, the company will continue to provide more ways for people to file their taxes, offer confidence and cost savings, and make it easier than ever to switch to Block.



“Every year millions of Americans turn to H&R Block to be confident they receive the best possible tax outcome,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block president and chief executive officer. “Whether you prepare your taxes online, in-person or virtually, we have added new services and products that make it easier than ever to choose Block.”

It’s better with more ways to file

H&R Block continues to provide the most options for Americans to prepare their taxes, whether through its do-it-yourself online services, or having one of the company’s 70,000 tax professionals prepare their return virtually or in one of their 10,000 retail locations, in-person or by dropping off.

Also, now in its second year, H&R Block Tax Pro Go® is the easiest way to have taxes prepared by an expert H&R Block tax pro without visiting an office. Simply upload documents using a mobile phone or a computer, and a tax pro takes care of the rest.

It’s better with more confidence and value

H&R Block is continuing and has expanded its commitment to upfront, transparent pricing with its new No Surprise Guarantee*, which adds free audit assistance, and a midyear tax check-in no matter what H&R Block product consumers use.

Plus, H&R Block Online consumers can be confident and benefit from pricing that is at least $10 less than TurboTax across all its paid online products and will continue to provide nearly double the number of free forms than TurboTax.

It's better with easy-to-switch features

While people may believe switching tax preparers is challenging, this is not the case when switching to H&R Block. Switching to Block can be as easy as two clicks. Just drag and drop to import last year’s tax information from any other provider.

“We believe this tax season it’s better with Block,” said Vinoo Vijay, chief marketing officer at H&R Block. “As we bring new technology to tax preparation, offer greater value and make it easy to switch, there is an option that is right for everyone to file with H&R Block.”

For more information about tax filing options for tax season 2020, visit hrblock.com.

*Receive 20% off next year’s tax preparation if we fail to provide any of the 4 benefits included in our “No Surprise Guarantee” (Upfront Transparent Pricing, Transparent Process, Free Audit Assistance, and Free Midyear Tax Check-In). Limitations apply. Description of benefits and details at hrblock.com/guarantees.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation , financial services and small business solutions . The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro Go SM . H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information, get H&R Block News online and follow @HRBlockNews .

For Further Information Investor Relations: Colby Brown ǀ (816) 854-4559 ǀ colby.brown@hrblock.com Media Relations: Susan Waldron ǀ (816) 854-5522 ǀ susan.waldron@hrblock.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.