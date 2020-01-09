Green Day Co-Founder and Bassist Mike Dirnt's Goldenseed Becomes First Private U.S. Cannabis Farm To Sell SEC-Qualified Stock To The Public

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Dirnt, bassist and co-founder of American rock band Green Day, announced that Goldenseed – a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand he advises and has invested in – is the first private U.S. cannabis cultivator ever qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell stock to the general public. Anyone who wants to invest in and actually own stock in a privately-held U.S. cannabis farm, can now do so for the first time in history for as little as $100.



Dirnt has been involved with Goldenseed as an investor, brand ambassador and advisor since 2018. “I’m excited to be a part of a farm that grows cannabis and hemp the way Goldenseed does,” Dirnt said. “People who want to invest probably already love this plant, and are believers in what I, and many others, consider to be nature’s medicine. I think Goldenseed honors all of that in the right way.”

Through this stock offering, Goldenseed is providing everyday consumers and fans of the brand with an opportunity to invest early and grow with the company and the cannabis industry as a whole. Goldenseed is selling up to $10 million of common stock with a price of $10 per share. Investment is done online at www.OwnGoldenSeed.com , and investors can pay online with debit and credit cards.

Dirnt believes deeply in the company’s award-winning products, philosophy and unique approach to cultivation as well as the potentially broader benefits of cannabis products for medicinal purposes.

“I have a recreational and medicinal history with cannabis, from growing up in Northern California. I know Goldenseed respects the history of this plant and also honors the future of how this industry is growing,” said Dirnt. “And on the recreational side, it’s damned good weed!”

“We’re thrilled that Mike is part of the Goldenseed community. It's an exciting time for us and the industry overall,” said Scott Goldie, CEO and founder of Goldenseed, “Our brand has developed a strong affinity among consumers, while also assembling a diverse group of advisors over the last few years. Mike’s creative vision has already proven invaluable to our brand and we look forward to continuing this work as we celebrate his role as a key member of our family.”

To hear why Mike Dirnt and others chose to invest in Goldenseed, please visit: http://www.owngoldenseed.com/investor-stories

About Goldenseed

Goldenseed is a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand focused on the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of high-quality cannabis and hemp naturally grown in Santa Cruz, California. Deeply rooted in the California culture of artists, surfers, innovators, and diverse communities, Goldenseed aims to deliver quality products to a discerning clientele. For more information on Goldenseed, visit www.gseed.com , and follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

Media inquiries

FischTank Marketing & PR

gseed@fischtankpr.com

646-699-1414



