Magna Imperio Systems Announces Premier Partnership with Trendy U.S. Brewery

Innovative water treatment technology reaches efficiency of 98.2% recovery

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Imperio Systems Corp., Texas-based providers of technology and innovative water treatment solutions, has recently partnered with Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Texas’ oldest craft brewery and one of the Top 50 largest craft brewers in the United States. In their efforts to continue to provide clean water at an affordable cost, Magna Imperio Systems (MI Systems) has installed their sustainable water system at the facility’s prime location in Houston, Texas.



In utilizing MI Systems’ water treatment, including the use of Electrochemical Nano Diffusion (END®), Saint Arnold Brewing Company has reported a remarkable 98.2% water recovery, a dramatic increase from their previous recovery of 65%.

“Working with Saint Arnold Brewing Company is our first partnership with a business in the beer industry. As beer lovers ourselves, it’s incredible to provide our patented technology to not only offer a solution for Saint Arnold in terms of water and energy efficiency, but to provide it at an affordable cost,” says Chad Unrau, COO & CTO of MI Systems.

The installation, which started in early 2019, has already provided Saint Arnold Brewing Company with a cost saving solution, as well as significant water conservation, positioning MI Systems as a continued leader in water purification. Building on this installation, the company continues to align with businesses within the beverage industry including breweries, wineries, and bottlers.

To learn more about MI Systems pledge to aid in solutions to the world’s water crisis, visit https://www.magnaimperiosystems.com .

About Magna Imperio Systems

Magna Imperio Systems Corp. (MI Systems) is a Texas-based, national and international water treatment solutions company that designs, develops, and manufactures the highest recovery, most energy and cost-efficient water treatment systems in the world. The core of MI Systems’ water treatment solutions is its patented Electrochemical Nano Diffusion (END®) process, a transformation of the long-established electrodialysis reversal (EDR) process which has established new benchmarks in terms of energy efficiency and recovery for desalination technology. END® offers up to 60% energy savings versus traditional treatment technologies with clean water recoveries up to 99+%, capitalizing on the far-reaching impacts of Maximum Recovery, Minimum Energy™.

This level of recovery extends the life of each drop, and clients are able to minimize waste on direct treatment of water sources or recycle and reuse their wastewater for future processes, thus cutting costs by increasing their available water supply without purchasing additional water.

About Saint Arnold Brewing

Saint Arnold Brewing's 12 year-round beers, seven seasonals, two ciders, and two special series - Divine Reserve and Bishop's Barrel - are made and sold by the company's staff of 200-plus dedicated employees. Saint Arnold was named 2017 Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year and the beers have won 27 medals at the Great American Beer Festival. The brewery on the north side of downtown Houston was listed by Thrillist among the best breweries in America for eating, and Smart Meetings magazine named it among the top breweries to host an event. Saint Arnold is located at 2000 Lyons Avenue and Beer Garden & Restaurant opens at 11 A.M. seven days a week. For more information, visit www.saintarnold.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Lewis

TallGrass Public Relations

631-521-4960

jennifer.lewis@tallgrasspr.com



