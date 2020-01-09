Tom Chisholm, Fulcrum Partners, Accepted into Forbes Chicago Business Council

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners Managing Director & Partner Tom Chisholm has been accepted into Forbes Chicago Business Council, an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders in Greater Chicago.



Tom was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Tom Chisholm, Fulcrum Partners Chicago, into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Chicago Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Tom has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Tom will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“I am excited to have been selected to be part of the Forbes Chicago Business Council,” said Tom. “This is an honor for me and for Fulcrum Partners and a significant opportunity to connect with other business leaders in the Chicago area. As one of the largest and leading executive benefits advisories in the US, Fulcrum Partners has creative and strategic expertise to offer organizations seeking to attract, retain and reward top talent and key executives. I look forward to the chance to exchange ideas with other Council Members and to build and expand relationships with some of Chicago’s most innovative thought leaders.”

About Fulcrum Partners LLC

Fulcrum Partners ( fulcrumpartnersllc.com ) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C. Fulcrum Partners is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. Learn more about the Fulcrum Partners Team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team/ .

About Tom Chisholm, Managing Director & Partner, Fulcrum Partners LLC

Fulcrum Partners Managing Director & Partner Tom Chisholm consults on a range of executive benefits issues, including nonqualified benefit programs, employee retention, senior management compensation, change in control issues and plan integration during mergers and acquisitions. Tom has extensive executive benefits design experience in a range of areas including high technology, manufacturing, utilities and retail. An endurance athlete, driven to succeed both professionally and personally, Tom is a member of Team USA, Long Course Triathlon Team 2015 and 2012 and in 2019, was appointed to serve on the World Bicycle Relief Advisory Council.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Chicago Business Council, visit forbeschicagocouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

Tom Chisholm, Fulcrum Partners joins Forbes Advisory Council Tom Chisholm, Managing Director & Partner, Fulcrum Partners



