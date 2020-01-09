iMD Companies, Inc. Gives Corporate Update to Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) announced today that the company is currently working on their financials and Disclosures to be prepared to upload to OTC markets and become current with their filing. The company expects to announce new acquisitions in the near term and thanks its shareholders for their patience and the positive support in the market.

The company is also working on several new joint venture partners and acquisitions, and plans to announce this exciting news with these projects in the next few weeks.

About iMD Companies, Inc. www.imdcompaniesinc.com

iMD Companies, Inc. (ICBU) is a Florida corporation, engaged in the acquisition of Mining, manufacturing, extraction and distribution companies and asset accumulations of revenue producing companies. The company is positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions in the mining industries. The company and the principals of the management team have extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ICBU's goal is to create and increase shareholder value by tactically growing our business while strategically seeking to acquire new business and create other business alliances, which generate increased revenues and earnings

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

iMD Companies, Inc. info@imdcompaniesinc.com



