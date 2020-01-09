Liberty Communications Cuts Managed Wi-Fi Installation Times in Half with Calix Professional Services

Iowa-based service provider is accelerating subscribers’ move to the smart home with optimized Whole Home Wi-Fi experience

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Liberty Communications is accelerating the journey to the smart home with Calix Professional Services , cutting installation times by as much as 50 percent and dramatically reducing follow-up truck rolls to the delight of their subscribers. The regional communications service provider (CSP) began offering managed Wi-Fi in mid-2018, but when uptake rates trailed industry standards, it recognized a knowledge gap. Calix Professional Services helped accelerate this initiative, working directly with Liberty’s technicians, arming them with best practices for delivering, troubleshooting, and managing advanced Wi-Fi services and helping them refine their own installation processes. Most prominently, the Liberty team learned to leverage the insights of Calix Support Cloud to ensure technicians were properly placing Calix Wi-Fi systems to maximize the subscriber experience.



“Calix Professional Services has helped us reduce our installation times tremendously, which translates to a faster payback and improvements to our overall processes,” said Marcus Behnken, plant operations manager for Liberty Communications. “The service more than met our expectations of getting our field installers’ knowledge up to speed and armed our technicians with the best practices on how the Wi-Fi network should perform within a subscriber’s home. No longer will we spend a whole afternoon performing an install only to find out it still does not provide a satisfactory experience. Since we've done the training and are now leveraging Calix Support Cloud, we have virtually eliminated the return visits and dramatically reduced the initial install times.”

Liberty Communications offers a complete range of residential and business solutions to two towns, West Liberty and West Branch—both just outside of Iowa City. Internet bundles are available from 50 Mbps to 1 Gbps and can be paired with a managed Wi-Fi solution to maximize the subscriber experience. The wholistic offering and focus on the end user experience are part of Liberty’s multi-year program to bring fiber to all its subscribers. Calix Professional Services is accelerating the time to value of that network investment, helping Liberty ensure connectivity remains consistent in all locations in the home.

As part of this engagement, the Liberty team was introduced to the Revenue EDGE , a revolutionary subscriber experience solution that promises to transform CSP business models. This solution integrates the subscriber insights needed ( EDGE Insights ) with cutting-edge premises systems ( EDGE Systems ) along with simple tools to manage the experience ( EDGE Services ) and new subscriber services that can be quickly monetized ( EDGE Suites ). All of this is supported by a family of professional services and go-to-market programs ( EDGE Enablement ). Consequently, Liberty is now piloting the EDGE Systems—the GigaSpire , powered by EXOS® —to begin delivering the ultimate in-home connectivity experience with Wi-Fi 6.

“We are pleased to help innovative companies like Liberty Communications, who see the immense value of delivering an unparalleled subscriber experience that enables subscribers to take advantage of the most advanced services available,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer for Calix. “This subscriber focus also positions Liberty for future business success as it solidifies its relationship with its subscribers. The knowledge and best practices from the Calix Professional Services team also position Liberty to continue expanding the subscriber experience with EDGE Insights and EDGE Systems.”

Click here to view a video with more information on Liberty Communications and its use of Calix solutions. Also for more information on Calix Professional Services or the Revenue EDGE , register now for our January 22 webinar.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .

