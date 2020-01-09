Nkarta Therapeutics to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta Therapeutics, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, announced today that the company’s chief executive officer, Paul Hastings, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time.



About Nkarta

Nkarta’s mission is to discover, develop and deliver novel off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies that have a profound impact on patients. The company was founded on the proprietary, robust and well characterized NK cell expansion technology pioneered by Dr. Dario Campana. Nkarta is focused on leveraging the natural potent power of NK cells to identify and kill abnormal cells and recruit adaptive immune effectors to generate responses that are specific and durable. Nkarta is combining its NK cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies to generate an abundant supply of NK cells, engineer enhanced NK cell recognition of tumor targets, and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 2015, the company’s investors include Amgen Ventures, Deerfield Management, LSP, Logos Capital, NEA, Novo Holdings A/S, RA Capital Management, Samsara BioCapital and SR One. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com .

