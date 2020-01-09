270Surgical Ltd. Announces CE Mark Clearance of its SurroundScope System, which Offers an Extended Field-of-View

/EIN News/ -- USPTO Issues Key Patents for the SurroundScope System



U.S. commercial launch of the SurroundScope System is on track for the second half of 2020

NETANYA, Israel and DALLAS, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 270Surgical Ltd. (the “Company”) today announced receipt of the CE Mark for its SurroundScope System, the first laparoscopic camera system to offer up to 270-degree field-of-view (FoV), which allow for the system to be marketed in the European Union (EU). In addition, the Company has received notice that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued key patents for its SurroundScope System.

“We are pleased to have secured regulatory clearance to market our SurroundScope System in the European Union, which closely follows our receipt of 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA in late-2019,” stated Avi Levy, CEO and Founder of 270Surgical. “Our SurroundScope System is the first laparoscope to offer a field-of-view up to 270 degrees, which we believe is a significant offering for surgeons performing a large number of different types of procedures. We are pleased to have secured patents that allow us to protect the proprietary technology.”

“Securing regulatory clearances in the EU and the U.S. open up the majority of the multi-billion-dollar global laparoscopic market for our SurroundScope System targeting specialty laparoscopy. These were important milestones in the advancement of our commercial strategy and we remain on track to launch U.S. sales of the SurroundScope in the second half of 2020,” stated Chad Croasdale, President and Chief Commercial Officer of 270Surgical.

Despite significant advances in laparoscopic visualization, the issue of restricted FoV has gone unaddressed, as most laparoscopes used today typically have a 70 to 90-degree FoV. Looking back, FoV has been a challenge for laparoscopy that has been described in the literature since the early 1900s. It is the result of “tunnel vision”, which can impede efficiency and increase the likelihood of off-screen injuries. It may also limit the types of procedures that are performed laparoscopically. In 2017, it is estimated that 3.5 million laparoscopic procedures were performed in the U.S. across 12 procedure types according to iData Procedure Tracker.

The SurroundScope is the first marketable laparoscope that offers up to a 270-degree field-of-view, which is an increase of 200% compared to other laparoscopes in the market. The technology consists of a hardware, software and electro-optic solution that incorporates a myriad of lenses at the distal end of the scope. The end result is a specialty laparoscopic system that solves this longest standing challenge in laparoscopy. The expanded field-of-view offered by the SurroundScope is expected to have considerable implications for procedures performed within the disciplines of general surgery, trauma, OBGYN, and thoracic surgery.

