B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Acquires ONE More Gym to Expand the B2 Fighting Series Official Training Facility Program

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Incorporated (the “Company”) announced today that it has acquired ONE More Gym LLC of Indiana, which is an operating “B2FS Official Training Facility” and Health Club. This acquisition now aligns B2Digital Inc. to actively own and manage the 25,000 square foot “State of the Art” Health Club and MMA training facility.



The “B2FS Official Training Facility” Program has been running successfully at the facility for six months. In the last Colosseum Combat LIVE Event all the fighters that were trained at this B2FS Training Facility won their fights decisively.

On December 12, 2019 the company signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the ONE More Gym equity and the acquisition is official as of January 6, 2020.

The “B2 Fighting Series Official Training Facility” program now is expanding and not only trains the fighters and B2Digital INC. now owns the Revenue producing “State of the Art” Health and Fitness Company. This means B2Digital Inc. will be receiving the Revenue and Asset base of the acquired ONE MORE Gym LLC Health, Fitness and MMA training facility.

B2Digital Management has had a great synergy develop between the customers of the health and fitness club, the MMA training facility fighters, and the customers that attend our LIVE Events. They now train and work out together in one facility together. This creates revenue growth opportunities for both the ONE More Gym and B2FS Fighting Series LIVE Events to hold and operate cross marketing promotions and improves customer attainment for B2Digital. The Target Customer of the Health Club Facility and the B2FS LIVE Events is the same Target Market demographic customer for both businesses. B2 will be actively pursuing and working on acquiring Training Facilities in each state it has LIVE Events in, to train the fighters and fuel revenue growth for the Company,

“We have been looking for a way to expand our business, and after working with Mr. Bell for the last six months directly, and watching the expansion of the B2 Fighting Series for the last two years it was a great opportunity for us to join the expansion of the B2Digital business. Also, having the capability to draw on all of Mr. Bell’s expertise, made it a natural decision for us to become the first B2Digital fully owned and operating B2 Fighting Series Official Training Facility,” said, Brian and Haley Cox, owners of the ONE More Gym and Health Club.

“We are looking forward to having the opportunity to enter the Health and Training Facility marketplace, with a key differentiator of having the MMA fighters, fans and customers all train and work out together in one facility. The operating B2FS Training Facility Program at the facility has successfully created new customers for both ONE More Gym and the B2 Fighting Series in recent months. I am also very pleased to announce that the Current Executive Management team of Brian Cox and Haley Cox will remain on to manage and operate the ongoing and expanding ONE More Gym business under the direction of the B2Digital Executive team,” said, Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital Inc.

Business Update

B2Digital also provides the following update to its fans, followers and shareholders.

The Company has filed its financial and operational results for the FY 2019-2020 through Q2 and now is a SEC Fully Reporting Company,

The Company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and events as well as the ongoing development and accomplishment of its B2FS Official Training Facility Program turning into a Revenue Creating business unit by owning and operating B2FS Training Facilities and expanding the B2 Social Media Network. The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional sports-related companies and growing the current B2Digital business.

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts (“MMA”) industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company’s B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the annual B2 Fighting Series National Championship live event.

B2Digital has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, “B2FS”. This includes: social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, FTV (Free to View) fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks, and branding for the B2Digital companies.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company

