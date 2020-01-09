Police dismantle two groups of delinquents

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 9 - The National Police have recently dismantled two groups of delinquents in the northern Cabinda Province, engaged in crimes of ITM cards and holders’ money theft, as well as fraud scams through false profiles in the social media, ANGOP last Wednesday. ,

According to a note of the National Police, the perpetrators used false profiles of top government officials and prominent figures of the society, to promise jobs, extort money and simulate the sale of vehicles, homes and provision of services.

The use of false profiles of state figures and institutions in social networks has been lately the new "modus operandi" of evildoers to attract their victims, reports the National Police.

