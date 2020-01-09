Calcium Phosphate Market is set to emerge at a CAGR of 5.12% over the forecast period 2020-2026

Global Calcium phosphate Market

2020 Future of Global Calcium Phosphate Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2025- Growth Opportunities, Competition, Forecasts and industry Outlook

RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robust demand across several end-use industries together with food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others to drive the calcium phosphate market growth.

Increase in the number of patients suffering from osteoporosis, rickets, osteomyelitis, fracture, and other factors to strengthen the product adoption.

Increase in demand for healthy & nutritional food, rise in orthopedic disorders, growing geriatric population, increasing use for calcium phosphate in drug preparations are the other factors driving the market growth.

Furthermore, growing demand for bio-fertilizers in the agriculture sector to substitute new growth prospects for industry extension coupled with the factors including improved production process to emphasize global industry development.

In addition, collective demand for nutritional food products owing to consumer’s health awareness to flourish the market value.

Therefore, mounting demand for products such as flour, bakery mixes, cheese and soy-based beverages to fuel the market demand.

Strong emergence of key trends to drive the Calcium Phosphate Market growth during the forecast period

Use of the product as emulsifiers, raising agents, and drug diluent for production of food products and pharmaceutical drugs to boost the market demand.

Additionally, usage of the products of calcium phosphate in baking powder as an acidic component for improving complete texture and fluffiness of dough matter will propel the market expansion.

Similarly, high product penetration in animal feed sector to progress the general nutrient content of animal feedstock in order to stimulate the market growth.

Further, increasing demand for nutritional, dairy and bakery products owing to rising consumer awareness towards their health to have a positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, various benefits including better bone and tissue development, improved metabolism and strong livestock productivity to boost the market size.

Better applications for feeding animals with feed containing essential nutrients to raise the demand for calcium-based food across worldwide to drive the market trends.

Therefore, usage of calcium phosphate in the personal care industry to manufacture oral care products such as toothpaste to be a key factor driving the market growth.

Regional calcium phosphate market overview during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to hold the major market share owing to the growing adoption of the CA3(PO4)2 as fertilizer along with nutrient-rich food products with an enhanced shelf life to propel the market growth in emerging countries such as India and China.

An upsurgein demand for bone and joint supplements, prevalence of bone diseases, and growth of geriatric population, especially in Japan. In addition, growing food & beverage, adoption of bone and joint health supplements to have a positive stance for market growth.

Whereas, North America and Europe to observe substantial growth regionally owing to the presence of the geriatric population coupled with a sophisticated healthcare sector resulting to have a positive impact on the medical sector growth.

Growth in the biomedical sector with advancements in treating exposed fractures and dental sensitivity problems to augment the product penetration in the European countries.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 78.4 million adults to be affected by arthritis by 2040.Further, with an increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, constipation, and expanding along with the rising personal care spending to prompt the need for calcium & mineral intake.

Though agricultural is one of the major sectors in emerging economies including India, Brazil, and Malaysia owing to increasing demand for fertilizers to improve crop quality and yield to boost the product market.

However, stringent rules and regulations relating to the usage of fertilizers in certain European countries including Italy, Germany and Spain to hamper the market growth.

Competitive prospects across key calcium phosphate market players during the forecast period

Product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisition, strategic collaborations, supply chain agreements and are the key strategies adopted by market players to strengthen the market growth. For instance, in 2019, OrthoPediatrics Corp. launched of Quick Pack™that closely mimics the mineral phase of natural bone, also, to surround the surgeon customers with all modalities to treat the patients.

Further, in 2019, Nutrien Ltd completed the acquisition of Van Horn, Inc., which leads to an expansion of the production and distribution capabilities of Nutrien.

Moreover in 2018, Mosaic announced the completion of the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes to expand its presence in Brazil and enhance its production capacity of fertilizers for meeting growing global demand.

Key players of the calcium phosphate market include Mosaic, Oasis Fine Chemicals, A.B. Enterprises, Advance Inorganics, Triveni Chemicals, Chemicals Chamber, Prayer Chemische Fabrik Budenheim, Merck Millipore, and Powder Pack Chemicals.

