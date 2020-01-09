Japan SaaS Market Forecasts to 2027 - Analyzed by Deployment Model, Software Type, Enterprise Size and End-user

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan SaaS Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Some of the factors contributing to the growth of SaaS based solutions are; rise in demand for consultative support from IT organizations, growing applications that require specific business requirements and low cost of SaaS solutions.



Improved internet connectivity, surge in use of instant messaging, and the emergence of social media, emails & video calls for personal and business needs is fueling the market growth.



High penetration rate of cloud services in Japan is one of the key element boosting the adoption of cloud based services among various end users in the country. Japan is ranked second among the major markets for global cloud services. The country holds one of the most steady and developed markets for cloud services in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, Japan has one of the supreme widespread broadband fiber deployments with the highest number of fiber users in the world, which also significantly contributes to the country ranking.



Rising government investments to develop AI technology coupled with rising awareness amongst SMEs about benefits of SaaS based solutions has positively influenced the SaaS market growth. In 2018, the Labor Ministry of Japan has invested USD 179.8 million for applying AI to medical data management and pharmaceutical research. The government is also promoting AI to improvise productivity to reduce the negative impact of labor shortage and rapidly graying population.



In 2018, Japan's private cloud services market recorded an increase of approx. 40% as compared to previous year. During 2018-2019, the country witnessed more than 200 SaaS based startups and the number is expected to further increase in upcoming years.



The Japan SaaS market can be segmented on the basis of deployment model, software type, enterprise size and end user.



In 2018, CRM was the largest revenue generating segment, accounting for approx. 30%, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. SCM and ERP are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



The subscription based model of the SaaS has stimulated the adoption of technology in various industries. In Japan, many SMEs, which are at startup position and are not equipped for licensing the software are switching to SaaS based model as they are subscription based and cost effective.



Growth in IT industry in the country coupled with increased demand for data analysis software, high speed and customized solutions are favoring the growth of SaaS market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Challenges

3.3. Opportunities

3.4 Recent Developments



4. Japan SaaS Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

4.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

4.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2018-2027

4.2.1. By Deployment Model

4.2.1.1. Japan SaaS Market, By Deployment Model (2018-2027F)

4.2.1.1.1. Private, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

4.2.1.1.2. Public, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

4.2.1.1.3. Hybrid, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

4.2.2. By End-user

4.2.2.1. Japan SaaS Market, By End-user (2018-2027F)

4.2.1.2.1. Manufacturing, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

4.2.1.2.2. BFSI, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

4.2.1.2.3. Retail, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

4.2.1.2.1. Healthcare, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

4.2.1.2.1. Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Company Profiles

5.1.1. Microsoft

5.1.1.1. Company Overview

5.1.1.2. Business Strategy

5.1.1.2.1. Growth Expansion Strategy

5.1.1.2.2. Distribution Channel Strategy

5.1.1.2.3. Product Strategy

5.1.1.3. Key Product Offerings

5.1.1.4. Financial Performance

5.1.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

5.1.1.6. Risk Analysis

5.1.1.7. Recent Development

5.1.1.8. Regional Presence

5.1.1.9. SWOT Analysis

5.1.2. Alphabet Inc.

5.1.3. IBM

5.1.4. Hewlett-Packard Company

5.1.5. Oracle

5.1.6. Salesforce.com Inc.

5.1.7. SoftBank Corp.

5.1.8. Fujitsu



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h59w7a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.