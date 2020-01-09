Global HR Analytics Market: Insights, Opportunities and Forecasts (2019-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HR Analytics Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HR analytics market is expected to exhibit a 10.4% growth rate during the forecast period (2019-2025).



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global HR analytics market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global HR analytics market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global HR analytics market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is increasing adoption of the HR analytics software among various enterprises to enhance their overall efficiency by performing basic functions such as hiring and maintain payroll and advanced functions such as workforce planning and analytics. Further, a large volume of HR data is generated every year due to job portals such as Indeed, Glassdoor, LinkedIn, Monster, which increase the demand for HR analytics and hence create an ample opportunity for the growth of the market in the near future.



The HR analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application, and verticals. Based on the deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment of HR analytics. Cloud-based HR analytics solutions are expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period, as organizations are preferring to have their solutions to be deployed on the cloud. Further, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into payroll, recruitment, performance monitoring, and workforce management. By verticals, the market is further divided into BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and others.



On the basis of geography, the study of the market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to have a major market share while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the report covers the analysis of several players operating in the market.



Some of the players studied in the report include IBM Corp., Infor Inc., Kronos Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tableau Software Inc., Workday, Inc., Zoho Corp., and others. In February 2019, Infor established a partnership with Montage, an HR analytics solutions provider. This partnership would offer the next generation of predictive talent analytics and interviewing technology for the hiring process by leveraging the capabilities of their respective platforms.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Infor Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Kronos Inc.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Oracle Corp.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. SAP SE

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Workday Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. HR Analytics Market by Deployment

5.1.1. On-Premise

5.1.2. Cloud-Based

5.2. HR Analytics Market by Application

5.2.1. Payroll

5.2.2. Recruitment

5.2.3. Performance Monitoring

5.2.4. Workforce Management

5.3. Global HR Analytics market by Vertical

5.3.1. BFSI

5.3.2. IT & Telecom

5.3.3. Manufacturing

5.3.4. Healthcare

5.3.5. Government

5.3.6. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Advance Systems International Ltd.

7.2. Aurion (Chandler Macleod Group)

7.3. BambooHR LLC

7.4. Crunchr

7.5. Domo Inc.

7.6. GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

7.7. IBM Corp.

7.8. Infor Inc.

7.9. Kronos Inc.

7.10. Microsoft Corp.

7.11. MicroStrategy Inc.

7.12. Oracle Corp.

7.13. SAP SE

7.14. SiSense Inc

7.15. Tableau Software Inc.

7.16. Talentsoft S.A.

7.17. The Sage Group PLC

7.18. TRENDnet Inc

7.19. Visier Solutions Inc.

7.20. Workday Inc.

7.21. Zoho Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux6xyk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.