CareDx Leadership at ASTS Meeting

CareDx’s Presence at the American Society of Transplant Surgeons Winter Symposium
/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, maintains a leading presence at the American Society of Transplant Surgeons Winter Symposium January 9-12, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
CareDx is prominently featured in a lunch symposium on Friday, January 10, 2020 at ASTS. The symposium titled “Changing the Care Paradigm with AlloSure” features five leaders in the transplant field:
- David Axelrod, MD, University of Iowa
- Joseph Scalea, MD, University of Maryland
- Stan Jordan, MD, Cedars-Sinai
- Robert Redfield, MD, University of Wisconsin
- Ty Dunn, MD, University of Pennsylvania
“CareDx’s commitment to continued innovation in transplantation is highlighted at ASTS with the data. New data being presented at ASTS demonstrates AlloSure’s ability to differentiate patients with ambiguous rejection,” said Velma Scantlebury, MD, Christiana Health. “The focus on AlloSure and KidneyCare for patient management is a key discussion for us in the transplant community.”
“The CareDx theme for 2020 is Transplant Proud, exemplified in our relationships with the transplant community and the presence we bring to the American Society of Transplant Surgeons meeting,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.
For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.
