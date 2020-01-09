Vidaris Acquires Construction Project Analytics Group

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vidaris announced today that it has acquired Construction Project Analytics Group, LLC (CPAG), a consulting firm specializing in schedule and contract management, planning and scheduling services, project controls and project advisory. Located in metro Washington, DC, New York and Southern California, CPAG provides its advisory services to companies and municipalities both domestically and internationally. With a portfolio of over 500 projects, market sectors include buildings, airports, bridges, tunnels, roadways, power plants, petro-chemical facilities, water, wastewater plants, and educational facilities as well as a wide variety of industrial facilities.



“The acquisition of CPAG continues to advance Vidaris’ position as a superior provider of real estate and infrastructure specialty consulting and advisory services that our clients find critical,” said Marc Weissbach, Vidaris’ Chief Executive Officer.

Jarad Kriz, Principal and Managing Member at CPAG, said, “This partnership presents a strategic growth opportunity for both CPAG and Vidaris - to leverage the talent and expertise within both firms, resulting in effective solutions that will meet the demands of the A/E/C industry.”

Vidaris employs approximately 350 professionals, with roughly a third dedicated to providing project advisory and dispute resolution services for some of the most well-known and respected construction-related entities in the world. The combination of CPAG’s best-in-class project advisory with Vidaris’ suite of architecture and engineering testing, inspection and consulting services is evidence of Vidaris’ commitment to building a comprehensive technical and administrative platform of solutions for clients involved in all facets of construction.

Vidaris joined the SOCOTEC Group in September 2019. SOCOTEC, with $1 billion in revenue, works with more than 200,000 customers worldwide to tackle infrastructure obsolescence, highly complex building construction, and environment and safety issues. Building upon its strong foothold in the US is a central part of SOCOTEC’s 5-year strategic plan.

Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group said, “CPAG represents the 20th acquisition in 3 years for SOCOTEC, and the 2nd add-on acquisition for Vidaris in the US since joining with SOCOTEC. Continuing to expand our reach will further establish the SOCOTEC Group as the global TIC leader in the asset integrity segment.”

CPAG will operate as a business unit of Vidaris under the continuing leadership of its Founders and Principals: Jarad Kriz, Gary Woods and Anthony McHale, and will conduct business as Construction Project Analytics Group, LLC.

About Vidaris

Vidaris, together with its affiliates, assists real estate owners, institutions and other project stakeholders realize their goals and objectives in the areas of building envelope, energy efficiency, construction, code and specialty engineering. www.vidaris.com

About Construction Project Analytics Group

CPAG provides specialty advisory services in schedule and contract management, planning, scheduling, project controls and the analysis of performance-related aspects of construction projects nationally and internationally. www.cpag.com

About The SOCOTEC Group

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation over more than 60 years as a trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, health and safety, and the environment.

SOCOTEC’s mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of assets and people’s safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, and training and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project’s lifecycle.

As a leader in construction inspection and a major player in TIC for the construction and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 23 countries, 8,700 employees and over 250 forms of external recognition. www.socotec.com

Contact: Michelle Maxwell Phone: 212.689.5389 Ext. 168 mmaxwell@vidaris.com www.vidaris.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.