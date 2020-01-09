Coach, Author, Speaker and Catalyst for Women, Christine Rose to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ChristineRose8 Forbes Coaches Council Official Member

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Rose brings passion and aptitude to the many ways she serves. She has been the catalyst that enabled women to launch or advance their careers, gaining the confidence and managerial skill that make it happen. For business owners of all genders and sizes, she has provided tools and coaching advice that help them increase effectiveness, engagement and profits. Christine is also a speaker, who delivers both business and motivational messages to help audiences live their best future. Recently, Christine Rose made an impact in a new way—as an author. Already named among our Women Making a Difference and as a Top Coach of 2019, since her book Life Beyond # MeToo launched on Amazon.com on January 8, 2020, Christine has been pursuing Bestselling Author status.

“The world is at a tipping point after #MeToo. People are eager to learn more and talk about bringing America and nations around the globe to a new and better cultural place for our women.”

Christine says this is the reason she was compelled to write her book. She cites some startling data: that one in every three women are or will be a victim of violence, either physical or sexual violence from a partner, or sexual violence from a non-partner. Also, just 24 hours after actress Alyssa Milano used #MeToo to ask about the magnitude of the problem on Twitter, a half a million replied, and there were 12 million posts using #MeToo by 4.7 million people on Facebook. For those who missed this on social media, some people shared their stories in Christine’s book as a way to help readers understand why change is so necessary. Christine brings a unique coaching perspective to the book, ending each chapter with points to think upon and ideas to help enact both local and global change. The book’s subtitle is Creating a Safer World for our Mothers, Daughters, Sisters and Friends, and Christine hopes to ignite such transformation—not only through the book, but also with her upcoming author tour, speaking engagements and showing ways different groups can bring New Normal to life in their domain or community.

Christine Rose, ACC is a member of the Forbes Coaches Council and Certified as a Psychological Safety Coach in partnership with The Fearless Organization. She is the CEO of Christine Rose Coaching & Consulting, a boutique coaching and consulting firm in the Greater Seattle area. Christine has many years of experience to offer, along with wonderful tools and intuition, coaching mastery, and a track record helping people find their true path and become more successful. Creating her book was an extension of Christine’s coaching work—guiding people to envision something better and to realize they have the power to make a new set of choices that will bring those dreams to light. When it comes to her book, the dream is of a New Normal: a world where women are safer and respected, and where negative treatment (sexual harassment, gender discrimination, violence against women, human trafficking, etc.) will no longer be tolerated.

In this final installment of her radio series, Christine will talk about the steps we can take to make a safer world happen—by not passively allowing wrongful behavior, upstanding, using the power of choice, and more.

CUTV will feature Christine Rose in interviews on Mondays at 3:00pm EST with Jim Masters on January 13th and 27th and Doug Llewelyn on January 20th

For more information and to order the book, visit www.christinerose.coach



