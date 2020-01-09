Trustifi Partners with Virtual Graffiti to Enhance Comprehensive Network and Communications Security

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustifi, an email security provider, announces its new partnership with Virtual Graffiti, an award-winning specialist in network security and related solutions that is a single go-to source for IT services. Trustifi’s email security expertise rounds out Virtual Graffiti’s comprehensive security offering with both outbound and inbound protection in a single solution that offers protection to Virtual Graffiti’s clients across a lengthy list of threats.



Virtual Graffiti can now integrate Trustifi’s patented email security that protects what client users send and receive, including threats such as:

Phishing

Malicious links and files

Viruses

Spoofing

Advanced persistent threats

Zero-day attacks

Malware, ransomware, and spam

Evolving threats growing in number and sophistication

Trustifi’s easy interface alerts users to the presence and nature of threats. It is the first federally-accepted method of sending legal documents online. Working with Trustifi, Virtual Graffiti provides any company dealing with sensitive data with absolute confidentiality, security, and legal compliance. Among Trustifi’s top solutions are advanced threat protection, data loss prevention, and email encryption.

"Virtual Graffiti works closely with clients to deliver next generation security solutions utilizing firewalls, endpoint antivirus, cloud security, and e-mail protection,” said Michael Ellison, Virtual Graffiti’s Vice President of Sales. “Compliance and general commerce drivers are pushing many companies that we deal with to take a close look at how they manage and protect email. Trustifi offers a solid email security and encryption platform. We are excited to partner with Trustifi and have the opportunity to offer this layered security solution to our client base.”

“Adding email protection to a layered security solution makes sense for Virtual Graffiti and its clients,” said Idan Udi Edry, CEO of Trustifi. “Security is only as good as its weakest point, which so often is overlooked email vulnerabilities. Virtual Graffiti clients now have comprehensive protection they can depend on.”

Trustifi’s solution was honored this year with Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec Award, recognizing Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption products as being among the most innovative and cutting edge solutions in the field.

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cyber security firm featuring solutions delivered on software as a service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest to use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in their email, and Trustifi’s key objective is keeping client’s data, reputation, and brand safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. The Trustifi solution was created by Israeli military intelligence engineers and programmers as a hassle-free method to send and receive electronic communications with absolute confidentiality, protection, security, and legal compliance. Trustifi adheres to GDPR, HIPPA, Pii, and CCPA regulations.

About Virtual Graffiti

Virtual Graffiti is one of the fastest growing IT solutions providers for business, government and education. They give customers a single go-to source to guide them in making smart IT buying decisions that fit their unique requirements.

Contact: Alex Marz

516-508-6538

amarz@trustificorp.com



