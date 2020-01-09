RauCon Kicks Off 2020 With Singapore Airlines Served Asian Pharma Partnering Event

HEIDELBERG, Germany, January 09, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- After almost 25 years and more than 70 successful euroPLX Pharma Partnering Conferences which are attended by Business Development Executives from 86 countries worldwide, RauCon is now expanding this unique concept to Asia in order to better serve the company’s Asian customers. The first of these events, asiaPLX 1 Singapore will be held on February 1 and 2, 2021, in the Swissôtel The Stamford.

Singapore Airlines has agreed to support this premier conference as its Official Carrier, offering discounted airfares for confirmed registrants from most destinations.

Since this will be a limited attendance partnering conference, the first registrations have been coming in already. Registrations are effected online on www.raucon.com.

As a specialist in pharma business development, RauCon is the global pioneer of business-only partnering conferences: no lectures, no presentations, no keynotes, shows, stunts, or performances. Just business. In 1995 euroPLX has been a world first in the global scope as a business-only conference concept and is the world’s most often held pharma and biopharma partnering conference.

Contact

Dr. Norbert Rau nr@raucon.com +49 6222 4262961

Keywords: Pharma Partnering, Conference, Business Development, Asia

Published by B3C newswire and shared through Newronic®



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.