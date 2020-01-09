Global Interactive Gambling Market Report: Forecasts to 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Gambling Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This specialist gambling report provides valuable market intelligence for gambling operators, investors, and regulators and includes:



Strategic Positioning: data and information to help make decisions on investing in reliable, stable markets determined by good regulation and reasonable taxation.

Competition: are the jurisdictions where you trade saturated? Do other markets offer better opportunities for future success?

Future potential: what are the countries where the gambling spends per capita is lower than the average? Do those countries offer opportunities for long term growth?

Tax and regulation: which countries are looking to regulate for the first time? What are the trends in tax mechanisms and regulatory developments?

Datasheets

The Interactive Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) by product and region, with data on offshore and local licences (2004-2022f)

GGY data for more than 50 individual countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas by product (2004-2022f)

Summary of Interactive gambling regulation and tax rates

Interactive gambling report

35-page report discussing trends in interactive gambling regulation, market assessment and e-gaming operators.

This specialist, comprehensive gambling report is essential reading for operators, regulators and investors in the global gambling industry. This Interactive Report focuses on issues and data from the global i-gaming sector, covering online sports, casino, poker, bingo and state lotteries. The report includes key i-gaming regulatory developments in jurisdictions around the world.



The report includes several detailed datasheets with a decade's worth of historic gambling revenues (gross gaming yield) by gambling activity and forecasts until 2022. Alongside the datasheets is a discussion of gambling tax and regulatory issues relating to interactive gambling in various global gambling jurisdictions.



Key Topics Covered:



Regulation

I-gaming Regulation Summary

The increasing cost of regulation

Market comment and analysis

Global Interactive Gambling Market Overview

E-gaming M&A

Languages and Localisation

Methodology for Internet Gambling Market Data

Countries Covered:



Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Colombia

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kenya

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Turkey

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

US

Vietnam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6undl7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.