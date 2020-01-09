Global Interactive Gambling Market Report: Forecasts to 2022
This specialist gambling report provides valuable market intelligence for gambling operators, investors, and regulators and includes:
- Strategic Positioning: data and information to help make decisions on investing in reliable, stable markets determined by good regulation and reasonable taxation.
- Competition: are the jurisdictions where you trade saturated? Do other markets offer better opportunities for future success?
- Future potential: what are the countries where the gambling spends per capita is lower than the average? Do those countries offer opportunities for long term growth?
- Tax and regulation: which countries are looking to regulate for the first time? What are the trends in tax mechanisms and regulatory developments?
Datasheets
- The Interactive Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) by product and region, with data on offshore and local licences (2004-2022f)
- GGY data for more than 50 individual countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas by product (2004-2022f)
- Summary of Interactive gambling regulation and tax rates
Interactive gambling report
- 35-page report discussing trends in interactive gambling regulation, market assessment and e-gaming operators.
This specialist, comprehensive gambling report is essential reading for operators, regulators and investors in the global gambling industry. This Interactive Report focuses on issues and data from the global i-gaming sector, covering online sports, casino, poker, bingo and state lotteries. The report includes key i-gaming regulatory developments in jurisdictions around the world.
The report includes several detailed datasheets with a decade's worth of historic gambling revenues (gross gaming yield) by gambling activity and forecasts until 2022. Alongside the datasheets is a discussion of gambling tax and regulatory issues relating to interactive gambling in various global gambling jurisdictions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Regulation
- I-gaming Regulation Summary
- The increasing cost of regulation
- Market comment and analysis
- Global Interactive Gambling Market Overview
- E-gaming M&A
- Languages and Localisation
- Methodology for Internet Gambling Market Data
Countries Covered:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- China
- Colombia
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kenya
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Uganda
- UK
- Ukraine
- US
- Vietnam
