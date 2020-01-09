2020 US Drug Patent Litigation Research
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Patent Database Subscription: US Drug Patent Litigation" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global biopharmaceutical markets face constant change. To remain competitive you need to anticipate what's next. If you are expanding into new markets, looking inward for growth opportunities, or seeking to improve your current activities and need to find information quickly, this subscription can help.
This subscription for the US Drug Patent Litigation portion of the database offers information on:
- US District Court Cases, Patent Infringement, Contract Disputes, Antitrust, etc.
- Patent Trial and Appeal Board, PTAB inter partes review, post-grant review
The subscription includes relevant context and ensures you have the information you need at your fingertips. This helps you see opportunities and enrich your analysis, without overwhelming you with options or asking you to perform many searches. The sophisticated algorithms are also tailored to help you extract valuable insights.
With a single click, you can find answers to complex questions such as:
- Which drugs have no patents and no competitors?
- What are all the patents covering any given dosage form (e.g. injectables)?
- What is the earliest generic entry opportunity date for a drug with dozens of patents?
The subscription focuses on delivering the greatest value and lowest cost by directing attention to high-impact problems, giving you the relevant information you need.
Key Topics Covered:
- US District Court Cases
- Patent Infringement, Contract Disputes, Antitrust, etc.
- Patent Trial and Appeal Board
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uw28tm
