North America Vibration Monitoring Market Analysis 2014-2019 and Forecast to 2024 - Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

According to the report, the market stood at around $696 million in 2018 and is forecast to surpass $ 1 billion by 2024, owing to growing focus of companies towards reducing maintenance & labor costs, improving machinery uptime, streamlining manufacturing process and boosting productivity.



Moreover, rising demand for comprehensive vibration monitoring solutions integrating machine learning, cloud computing and big data analytics capabilities would positively influence the region's vibration monitoring market.



Some of the other key factors that are expected to drive the market are growing oil & gas production, increasing application of Internet of Things (IoT) to develop smart factories and rising adoption of wireless & online vibration monitoring.



Some of the major players operating in North America vibration monitoring market are Baker Hughes, a GE Company, LLC, Emerson Electric Co., SKF USA Inc., Honeywell International Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Schaeffler Group USA Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Meggitt (North Hollywood), Inc., Analog Devices, Inc. and Bruel & Kjaer North America Inc.



The report discusses the following aspects of Vibration Monitoring market in North America:

Vibration Monitoring Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Offering (Hardware and Software), By Monitoring Process (Portable and Online), By System Type, By Industry, By Country, Competition

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Monitoring Process

4.2. Factors Driving Adoption

4.3. Key Benefits

4.4. Challenges

4.5. Key Drivers



5. Global Vibration Monitoring Market Overview



6. North America Vibration Monitoring Market Landscape



7. North America Vibration Monitoring Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Offering (Hardware and Software)

7.2.2. By Monitoring Process (Portable and Online)

7.2.3. By System Type (Vibration Analyzer, Embedded Systems and Vibration Meters)

7.2.4. By Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Chemicals, Marine, Automotive and Others)

7.2.5. By Company

7.2.6. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. North America: Country Analysis

7.4.1. United States Vibration Monitoring Market Outlook

7.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.1.1.1. By Value

7.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.1.2.1. By System Type

7.4.1.2.2. By Industry

7.4.2. Canada Vibration Monitoring Market Outlook

7.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.2.1.1. By Value

7.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.2.2.1. By System Type

7.4.2.2.2. By Industry

7.4.3. Mexico Vibration Monitoring Market Outlook

7.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.3.1.1. By Value

7.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.3.2.1. By System Type

7.4.3.2.2. By Industry



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Benchmarking

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Baker Hughes, a GE Company, LLC

11.2.2. Emerson Electric Co.

11.2.3. SKF USA Inc.

11.2.4. Honeywell International Inc.

11.2.5. National Instruments Corporation

11.2.6. Schaeffler Group USA Inc.

11.2.7. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

11.2.8. Meggitt (North Hollywood), Inc.

11.2.9. Analog Devices, Inc.

11.2.10. Bruel & Kjaer North America Inc.



12. Strategic Recommendations



