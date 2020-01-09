North America Wireless Headsets Market Outlook to 2023 - Leading Players are Apple, Beats Electronics, Bose, Plantronics, Jaybird, Skullcandy and Harman International

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Wireless Headsets Market By Type (On-Ear Headsets & Earbuds), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores & Online), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 16% during 2018-2023.



Changing preferences of consumers towards wireless headsets equipped with additional features coupled with growing use of wireless headsets with multiple electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops and television audio devices are expected to fuel the wireless headsets market in North America during forecast period.



Increasing sophistication of headphones & earphones, emergence of bone conduction technology for earphones and headphones, and rising organized retail and e-commerce industry would positively influence the region's wireless headsets market during forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in North America wireless headsets market are Apple, Beats Electronics, Bose Corporation, Plantronics, Jaybird, Skullcandy and Harman International Industries.



This report discusses the following aspects of Wireless Headsets market in North America:

Wireless Headsets Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (On-Ear Headsets & Earbuds), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores & Online), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Wireless Headsets Market Outlook



5. North America Wireless Headsets Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value and Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Type

5.3.2. By Distribution Channel

5.3.3. By Country



6. United States Wireless Headsets Market Outlook



7. Canada Wireless Headsets Market Outlook



8. Mexico Wireless Headsets Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Profiles

11.1.1. Apple Inc.

11.1.2. Beats Electronics LLC

11.1.3. Bose Corporation

11.1.4. Plantronics Inc.

11.1.5. Jaybird LLC

11.1.6. Skullcandy Inc.

11.1.7. Harman International Industries Inc.



12. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqt604

