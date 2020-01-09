Chipu begin Barthes Cup preparations

A 43 man Kenya national U20 squad has been selected by Head Coach Paul Odera ahead of this year's Africa U20 Championship, The Barthes Cup, whose dates and venue will be announced by Rugby Africa in due course.

The squad began training on Tuesday 7 January 2020. It was selected after a series of trials conducted by Odera and his technical team.

Speaking after the final trials in Nairobi on Sunday 5 January 2020, Odera said, “It is good to see that we have a lot of talent across the country and what is very exciting is that the boys are keen and ready to learn. Today’s goal is to see which of the players we saw during the regions can step up and fulfill the potential we saw."

Chipu, as the Kenya national U20 squad is referred to, are the reigning Barthes Cup champions after defeating Namibia 21-18 in the final in Nairobi in April last year. This victory earned them the right to represent Africa at the World Rugby Junior Trophy in Brazil where they finished sixth overall.

Final Chipu 2020 Squad

Postion Surname Name DOB Club/School Loose Head Prop Siminyu Andrew 21/5/2000 University of Johannesburg Loose Head Prop Njenga Ian 04-03-00 Nondies RFC Loose Head Prop Kiarie Charles 21/11/2001 Alliance High School Hooker Mulaa Emmanuel 15/12/2000 Menengai Oilers RFC Hooker Mwaura Edward 26/8/2000 Menengai Oilers RFC Tighthead Prop Masheti Ian 05-08-00 Resolution Impala Saracens Tighthead Prop Rahedi Rotuk 24/8/2000 Unattached Tighthead Prop Obure Collins 29/2/2000 Blackblad RFC Tighthead Prop Ngige Tariq 19/5/2001 Resolution Impala Saracens LH Lock Wekesa Kevin 08-07-00 Kabras Sugar RFC LH Lock Aduda Frank 02-08-00 Resolution Impala Saracens LH Lock Okeyo Thomas 31/1/2000 Top Fry Nakuru RFC TH Lock Ayoo Hibrahim 06-08-02 Menengai Oilers RFC TH Lock Wandera George 17/9/2000 Homeboyz RFC Backrow – 6 Were Samuel 24/5/2000 Menengai Oilers RFC Backrow – 6 Kangethe Julius 13/10/2001 Muranga RFC Backrow – 6 Mwalati Reinhard 10-04-01 Homeboyz RFC Backrow – 7 Kahi Darrensheldon 03-07-00 Blackblad RFC Backrow – 7 McGreevy James 03-06-00 Kenya Harlequin F.C Backrow – 7 Weru Joshua 10-03-03 Kenya Harlequin F.C Backrow – 7 Indeche Collins 26/4/2001 Kabras Sugar RFC No.8 Kyriazi George 13/5/2001 Unattached No. 8 Juma Reagan 13/7/2001 KCB RFC No. 8 Wamalwa Ian 27/2/2000 Stanbic Mwamba RFC Scrum half Mweti Muriithi 14/2/2001 Nondies RFC Scrum half Mwangi James 11-02-01 Resolution Impala Saracens Flyhalf Coulson Dominic 04-02-00 University of Exeter Flyhalf Ashley Owain 22/3/2001 Cardiff University Halfback Onyango Fidens Tony 12-05-00 N.Suburbs RFC Flyhalf Wamalwa Amon 21/1/2001 Homeboyz RFC Inside Centre Okoth John 28/4/2000 Top Fry Nakuru RFC Inside Centre Oloo Shem 02-02-02 N.Suburbs RFC Inside Centre Kimani Brian 02-01-00 Top Fry Nakuru RFC Inside Centre Kolian Elvin 11-06-01 Nakuru High School Outside Center Tendwa Valerian 01-05-00 Kabras Sugar RFC Outside Center Myatt – Taylor Thomas 05-08-02 Milton Abbey Outside Center Mwaura Samuel 31/12/2001 Top Fry Nakuru RFC Left Wing Weru Jeremy 18/4/2001 Kenya Harlequin F.C Left Wing Omwoyo Keith 10-09-00 Nyamira Right Wing Nyamweya Adam 05-07-00 Mean Machine Right Wing Lewis Mark 16/1/2001 Vandals/St. Patrick’s High School Iten Fullback Matoka Matoka 31/12/2000 Strathmore Leos Fullback Onzere Arnold 24/4/2001 Homeboyz RFC Fullback Omanyo Walter 18/12/2000 Strathmore Leos

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.org



