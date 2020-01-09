Chipu begin Barthes Cup preparations
A 43 man Kenya national U20 squad has been selected by Head Coach Paul Odera ahead of this year's Africa U20 Championship, The Barthes Cup, whose dates and venue will be announced by Rugby Africa in due course.
The squad began training on Tuesday 7 January 2020. It was selected after a series of trials conducted by Odera and his technical team.
Speaking after the final trials in Nairobi on Sunday 5 January 2020, Odera said, “It is good to see that we have a lot of talent across the country and what is very exciting is that the boys are keen and ready to learn. Today’s goal is to see which of the players we saw during the regions can step up and fulfill the potential we saw."
Chipu, as the Kenya national U20 squad is referred to, are the reigning Barthes Cup champions after defeating Namibia 21-18 in the final in Nairobi in April last year. This victory earned them the right to represent Africa at the World Rugby Junior Trophy in Brazil where they finished sixth overall.
Final Chipu 2020 Squad
|
Postion
|
Surname
|
Name
|
DOB
|
Club/School
|
Loose Head Prop
|
Siminyu
|
Andrew
|
21/5/2000
|
University of Johannesburg
|
Loose Head Prop
|
Njenga
|
Ian
|
04-03-00
|
Nondies RFC
|
Loose Head Prop
|
Kiarie
|
Charles
|
21/11/2001
|
Alliance High School
|
Hooker
|
Mulaa
|
Emmanuel
|
15/12/2000
|
Menengai Oilers RFC
|
Hooker
|
Mwaura
|
Edward
|
26/8/2000
|
Menengai Oilers RFC
|
Tighthead Prop
|
Masheti
|
Ian
|
05-08-00
|
Resolution Impala Saracens
|
Tighthead Prop
|
Rahedi
|
Rotuk
|
24/8/2000
|
Unattached
|
Tighthead Prop
|
Obure
|
Collins
|
29/2/2000
|
Blackblad RFC
|
Tighthead Prop
|
Ngige
|
Tariq
|
19/5/2001
|
Resolution Impala Saracens
|
LH Lock
|
Wekesa
|
Kevin
|
08-07-00
|
Kabras Sugar RFC
|
LH Lock
|
Aduda
|
Frank
|
02-08-00
|
Resolution Impala Saracens
|
LH Lock
|
Okeyo
|
Thomas
|
31/1/2000
|
Top Fry Nakuru RFC
|
TH Lock
|
Ayoo
|
Hibrahim
|
06-08-02
|
Menengai Oilers RFC
|
TH Lock
|
Wandera
|
George
|
17/9/2000
|
Homeboyz RFC
|
Backrow – 6
|
Were
|
Samuel
|
24/5/2000
|
Menengai Oilers RFC
|
Backrow – 6
|
Kangethe
|
Julius
|
13/10/2001
|
Muranga RFC
|
Backrow – 6
|
Mwalati
|
Reinhard
|
10-04-01
|
Homeboyz RFC
|
Backrow – 7
|
Kahi
|
Darrensheldon
|
03-07-00
|
Blackblad RFC
|
Backrow – 7
|
McGreevy
|
James
|
03-06-00
|
Kenya Harlequin F.C
|
Backrow – 7
|
Weru
|
Joshua
|
10-03-03
|
Kenya Harlequin F.C
|
Backrow – 7
|
Indeche
|
Collins
|
26/4/2001
|
Kabras Sugar RFC
|
No.8
|
Kyriazi
|
George
|
13/5/2001
|
Unattached
|
No. 8
|
Juma
|
Reagan
|
13/7/2001
|
KCB RFC
|
No. 8
|
Wamalwa
|
Ian
|
27/2/2000
|
Stanbic Mwamba RFC
|
Scrum half
|
Mweti
|
Muriithi
|
14/2/2001
|
Nondies RFC
|
Scrum half
|
Mwangi
|
James
|
11-02-01
|
Resolution Impala Saracens
|
Flyhalf
|
Coulson
|
Dominic
|
04-02-00
|
University of Exeter
|
Flyhalf
|
Ashley
|
Owain
|
22/3/2001
|
Cardiff University
|
Halfback
|
Onyango
|
Fidens Tony
|
12-05-00
|
N.Suburbs RFC
|
Flyhalf
|
Wamalwa
|
Amon
|
21/1/2001
|
Homeboyz RFC
|
Inside Centre
|
Okoth
|
John
|
28/4/2000
|
Top Fry Nakuru RFC
|
Inside Centre
|
Oloo
|
Shem
|
02-02-02
|
N.Suburbs RFC
|
Inside Centre
|
Kimani
|
Brian
|
02-01-00
|
Top Fry Nakuru RFC
|
Inside Centre
|
Kolian
|
Elvin
|
11-06-01
|
Nakuru High School
|
Outside Center
|
Tendwa
|
Valerian
|
01-05-00
|
Kabras Sugar RFC
|
Outside Center
|
Myatt – Taylor
|
Thomas
|
05-08-02
|
Milton Abbey
|
Outside Center
|
Mwaura
|
Samuel
|
31/12/2001
|
Top Fry Nakuru RFC
|
Left Wing
|
Weru
|
Jeremy
|
18/4/2001
|
Kenya Harlequin F.C
|
Left Wing
|
Omwoyo
|
Keith
|
10-09-00
|
Nyamira
|
Right Wing
|
Nyamweya
|
Adam
|
05-07-00
|
Mean Machine
|
Right Wing
|
Lewis
|
Mark
|
16/1/2001
|
Vandals/St. Patrick’s High School Iten
|
Fullback
|
Matoka
|
Matoka
|
31/12/2000
|
Strathmore Leos
|
Fullback
|
Onzere
|
Arnold
|
24/4/2001
|
Homeboyz RFC
|
Fullback
|
Omanyo
|
Walter
|
18/12/2000
|
Strathmore Leos
Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.org
