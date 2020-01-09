Worldwide Insulin Pump Markets, Forecast to 2025 - Global Market Projected to Surpass $16 Billion by the End of 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insulin Pump Market, Users, Forecast, Reimbursement Policy Countries, Clinical Trials, Training Model, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Insulin Pump Market is expected to surpass US$ 16 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

Currently, many developing countries like India and China have very low penetration of insulin pumps because of affordability (expensive) and lack of awareness.



The major factors that fuel the market growth are; increasing prevalence of overall diabetes, increasing prevalence of type 1 diabetes, rising insulin-dependent diabetes population, growing aging population, rising incidence of obesity, rapid changes of life-style and technological improvement of insulin pump across the world.

Besides, recent research and government investigation regarding the efficacy of insulin pump over conventional insulin delivery method will further boost the insulin pump market in the coming future.



Scope of the Report

Reimbursement Policy: Report covers the details of separate reimbursement policy for 15 countries including Insulin Pumps, Diabetes Supplies (Blood Glucose Devices, Test Strips, Lancets, Disposable Needles, Syringe, Ketone Urine Testing Strips, and Pen Delivery, etc)

Training Models: This topic shows through flow chart method, how a company provides training. This segment company raining program for its staff includes physicians, Certified Diabetes Educators (including nurse educators, dietitians, and exercise physiologists) and support staff with expertise in insulin pump therapy and Training program for patients have been described through flow chart method. In total 4 companies Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Animas Corporation & Tandem Diabetes Care Training program has been studied in the report.

Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products: This report discusses pros and cons of the insulin pumps: Animas Vibe, Medtronic 530G with Enlite, Insulet OmniPod, Tandem t:slim, Roche Accu-Chek Combo.

Clinical Trials of Insulin Pumps: This report covers the details of clinical trial results for companies on Insulin Pumps. The following are the details of the companies associated with insulin pumps- Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Roche, and Animas Corporation.

Companies Analysis: In this report, 3 companies have been discussed from the following points: Overview, Product Details, Insulin Pump Sales Analysis and Latest Development & Trends in their insulin pumps. The three companies studied in the report are as follows: Medtronic, Insulet Corporation and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Growth Drivers for Insulin Pumps: This report tells about the factors which are helping the Insulin Pump industry to grow.

Challenges for Insulin Pumps: This report covers the problems being faced by the Insulin Pump industry.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Growth Drivers

4.1 Point no. 1

4.2 Point no. 2



5. Challenges

5.1 Point no. 1

5.2 Point no. 2



6. Global - Insulin Pump Users & Forecast



7. Global - Insulin Pump Market & Forecast



8. Global - Insulin Pump Market Share & Forecast

8.1 By 11 Countries - United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Canada

8.2 Market Share Global Tube Pump Market & Global Patch Pump Market

8.3 User Share



9. Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Insulet Corp & Tandem Diabetes Care

9.1 Medtronic

9.1.1 Training Guidelines for Insulin Pump Therapy to New Patients

9.1.2 Training Model for HCP (HealthCare Professional)

9.2 Insulet Corporation

9.2.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Corporation

9.3 Tandem Diabetes Care



10. Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products Available Worldwide

10.1 Medtronic 530G with Enlite

10.2 Insulet OmniPod

10.3 Tandem t:slim

10.4 Roche Accu-Chek Combo



Companies Mentioned



Animas Corporation

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Roche

Tandem Diabetes Care

