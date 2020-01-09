Global Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) Market is Predicted to Value Worth US$ 169.8 Mn by 2025 End

Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) Sales Market Report 2019

This report studies the Arrayed Waveguide Grating market status and forecast, categorizes the market size by key players, type, application, and region.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report added by QY Research in its repository titled, “Global Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) Sales Market Report 2019,” identifies the major market trends, growth drivers, and offers extensive market analysis. According to the report, the global Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) market is predicted to value worth US$ 169.8 Mn by the end of 2025 and it was valued US$ 97.6 Mn in 2019. The global Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) is estimated to register a robust CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2025. A prominent factor driving the growth of the market is the application of Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) in communication and transmission.Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1285558/global-arrayed-waveguide-grating-awg-sales-market Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) Market: Opportunities● Advancement of technology has resulted in high bandwidth communication systems, which are used for data transmission, power transmission, lasers, and aircraft.These devices use optical fiber technology, which requires Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) leading to growth opportunities for the market● Rapidly growing energy, healthcare, electronic consumer goods, and automotive sector use lighting and sensors. These lights and sensors are manufactured using optical fiber technology, which incorporates Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG)● The blooming construction industry particularly in developing economies has applications of lighting and lasers for cutting and welding, thereby boosting the growth of the marketCable TV Networks to Boost the Growth of Athermal AWG SegmentThe type segment of the market includes Athermal AWG and Thermal AWG. Athermal AWG has large-scale applications in DWM technology which helps to achieve a higher capacity for an optical network used in cable television networks to down-stream and up-stream signals. Increasing usage of electronic consumer goods such as smartphones, laptops, and TVs is likely to foster the growth of the Athermal AWG segment. The Application segment of the market includes the Enterprise network and Internet backbone network.Telecommunication Sector to Drive the Growth of the Market in Asia Pacific RegionRapidly growing IT and communication sector in the Asia Pacific along with growing medical sector in India, China, and Japan is expected to drive the growth of the market. Developing telecommunication sector is likely to boost the growth of the Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) market. The growth is due to high demand for data transmission with improved network connectivity and evolution of prominent broadband networks is leading to increasing incorporation of fiber optic technology, which is likely to fuel the growth of the market.Neophotonics – Offers Advanced Solutions for Communication Networks and Optical ComponentsSome of the key players operating in the market are NTT, Broadex Technologies, Accelink, Enablence, Agilecom, Wuhan Yilut Technology, Shijia photons, Shenzhen Gigalight, POINTek, Flyin Optronics, HYC, DK Photonics Technology, and NeoPhotonics. Market players are keen to invest in R&D and product development to introduced new products in the market.● For instance, in 2019 Neophotonics, announced new multiplexers and de-multiplexers that are AWGs to offer high capacity and coherent transmission systems.●In another instance, in 2017, Agilecom, a company involved in designing and developing active and passive optical devices and modules, launched Mini CWDM for passive component manufacturers.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours (USD 4,000): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/34e0b93bd646c4833385a3fa70615b14, 0,1,Global-Arrayed-Waveguide-Grating-AWG-Sales-Market-ReportAbout Us:QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.