Global Tape Measures Market to Attain the Value of US$ 1.6 Bn by End of 2025

Tape Measures Market Report

This report studies the global market size of Tape Measures, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research has published a report titled, “Global (United States, European Union and China) Tape Measures Market Research Report 2019-2025,” that offers segmental analysis, regional analysis, market dynamics, and profile of market players. The global Tape Measures market is likely to attain the value of US$1.6Bn by 2025 from the prior valuation of US$1.1Bn in 2018. The global Tape Measures market is projected to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 4.7% for the forecasted period of 2018 to 2025.Get PDF sample copy of the report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1285557/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-tape-measures-market Civil Engineering – A Major Factor for Market Growth● The growth of the global tape measure market is due to its largescale applications in land surveying,construction, mapping, and in architecture● The tape measures provide accurate distance measurement in construction, leveling, and mining surveying.These measurement tapes have extensive application in civil engineering for determining and planning roads, reservoirs, dams, railways, pipelines, buildings, and bridges● The development and construction of infrastructure are likely to boost the growth of the Tape Measures marketLargescale Application of Tape Measures in Construction Industry: The application segment is a major segment of the market which is divided into Construction, Woodworking, and Others. Measuring tapes have a largescale applications in the construction industry to provide accurate measurement for plasterboard joints, insulation, roofing lining, and others. These measuring tapes are affordable and offer an effective solution for its application in construction, which requires reliable and accurate measurement. This is likely to propel the growth of the construction segment. The authors of the report have classified another important segment of the market, the product type segment into Surveyor Tapes and Pocket Tapes.Infrastructure Development in China to Foster the Market GrowthThe growing infrastructure development and the growing construction sector particularly in China, which requires accurate measurement in building and construction is likely to fuel the demand for measuring tapes over the next few years. Rapidly increasing mining activities have resulted in a high demand for these tapes. Survey technicians, workers, architects, and civil engineers require tape measures to calculate lengths and distances for the purpose of planning, mapping, and development. These tapes are also extensively used in other scientific disciplines. This is likely to foster the growth of the Tape Measures market over the next few years.Product Development – Focus of the Market PlayersThe market players are keen to offer innovative solutions to end-use industries. They are involved in new product development, product launches, and R&D activities to provide user-specific features.For instance, Milwaukee Tool launched redesigned tape measures, STUD™ to deliver accuracy, enhanced length of 14 feet, and to offer maximum durability.The report offers insights on the profile of the market players which include Komelon, TAJIMA, Starrett, Apex, Grate Wall, Milwaukee Tool, Endura, Pro’skit, EXPLOIT, Hultafors, BERENT, PST, BOSI, Kraft walle, and Jetech Tool.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours (USD 3,280): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/583ae90e2f638e69f1d003b761e8c38e, 0,1,Global-United-States-European-Union-and-China-Tape-Measures-Market-Research-ReportAbout Us:QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.



