Global DC Circuit Breaker Market to Earn above US$3.0 Billion by 2025, Predicts QY Research

DC Circuit Breaker Market Report 2020

DC Circuit Breaker Market Report provides industry data which covers in general market situation along with future scenario for industry around the Globe.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research has announced the addition of its new report on the global DC circuit breaker market. Bearing the title “Global DC Circuit Breaker Market Professional Survey Report 2019,” the report throws light on important aspects of the global DC circuit breaker market and how it will perform in the next few years. As per the report, the global DC circuit breaker market is expected to reach a value of above US$3.0 Bn by the end of 2025 while rising at a robust CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2019-2025. In 2018, the global market value touched around US$2.0 Bn.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1419842/global-dc-circuit-breaker-market High Demand for Data Centers and Improved Electrical Networks: DC circuit breaker offers various advantages such as protection of equipment against overloads and short circuits and reduction in total cost of ownership. It helps to ensure efficient, reliable, and safe operation of DC machine drives used in metals and mining equipment. Some of the important factors positively impacting the global DC circuit breaker market are:● Heavy investments in the development of electrical network infrastructure● High demand for specially-designed DC circuit breaker for smart grids● Need for DC power services and branch circuit protection for data centers● High use of DC circuit breaker in power distribution units of commercial and residential buildings● Increasing application of DC circuit breaker in marine, rail, and other industries with high energy consumptionStrong Demand for DC Circuit Breaker in Energy-intensive Industries: On the basis of product type, the global DC circuit breaker market is segmented into hybrid and solid-state. The report also covers key applications of DC circuit breaker, such as transport, residential, industry, and others. High energy consumption in the industrial sector due to heavy use of power-hungry machines could help sustain the demand for DC circuit breaker in the industry segment. Addition of new power grids and replacement of aging power infrastructure are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry segment.Impact of Renewable and Sustainable Energy Plans in Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit impressive growth in the global DC circuit breaker market. Some of the leading growth drivers of the Asia Pacific DC circuit breaker market could be:● Implementation of electrification plans and installation of power grids in remote areas● Strong increase in energy demand● Need for clean energy and high potential of the region to lead the renewables sector in future● Implementation of sustainable energy strategies● High investments in transmission and distribution infrastructureTop Strategy: Entering into Government Contracts and AgreementsLeading companies operating in the global DC circuit breaker market are ABB, Yueqing Feeo Electric, Schneider Electric, Suntree, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, Shanghai Renmin, Siemens, Toshiba, Legrand, Fuji Electric, Liangxin, CHINT Electrics, Changshu Switchgear, Alstom, Rockwell Automation, and Sécheron Hasler. Building partnerships with government departments, merger and acquisition, and product innovation could be among key strategies to adopt in the coming years.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours (USD 3,500): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/6ed0b56fc697ad6eecdbbdd26d0ee38b, 0,1,Global-DC-Circuit-Breaker-Market-Professional-Survey-ReportAbout Us:QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.



