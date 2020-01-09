Writers and Illustrators of the Future Fourth Quarter Winners Announced

The 4th Quarter Writers of the Future Contest winners The 4th Quarter Illustrators of the Future Contest winners

Fourth quarter Winners to be published in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 36 releasing in April

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congratulations to fourth quarter winners of the L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests. Once again and for the fifth year running, both Contests have had the highest ever entries with contestants from around the world. Volume 36, releasing in April, will feature authors and artists from Australia, China, Iran, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and Viet Nam.The Writers of the Future Contest winners are:First Place – C. Winspear from AustraliaSecond Place – David A. Elsensohn from CaliforniaThird Place – Leah Ning from VirginiaFor the complete list of Writer Finalists, Semi-Finalists, Silver Honorable Mentions, and Honorable Mentions, go to www.writersofthefuture.com/writers-of-the-future-4th-quarter-winners-announced-for-volume-36/ The Illustrators of the Future Contest winners are:Arthur Bowling from MarylandKaitlyn Goldberg from MichiganAnh Le from Viet NamFor the complete list of Illustrator Finalists, Semi-Finalists, and Honorable Mentions, go to www.writersofthefuture.com/illustrators-of-the-future-4th-quarter-winners-announced-for-volume-36/ Winners from each Contest were chosen from a group of eight finalists and are awarded a week-long intensive workshop, an awards ceremony, and are published in the annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future. They will also receive a cash prize for their win this quarter.The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide a means for aspiring writers to get that much-needed break. Due to the success of the Writing Contest, the companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was created in 1988.The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 416 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 32 New York Times bestsellers and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 346 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.For more information about the contest, go to www.writersofthefuture.com



