Bill Clinton: “The Dominican Republic Is Well On Its Way To Full Recovery” [Video & Transcript]

/EIN News/ -- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRANSCRIPT OF PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON’S REMARKS AT PLAYA GRANDE GOLF COURSE ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2020 :

“I’ve never been here before, so I’m very excited about being at this course. I’ve played a couple of other courses in other places. It’s beautiful, and I think the Dominican Republic is well on its way to full recovery from the little hiccup we had over the tourism. This is a great place – and everybody should come here and see it.”

“It’s a wonderful place for golfing – there are different kinds of courses. Most people that have never been here have no idea how much diversity there is in the geography of the place. And there are also lots of wonderful companies that have invested here and built some magnificent golf courses, so if you like golfing, it’s a great place to be. But if you’d just like to go to a beautiful place for other reasons, it’s a great place to be.”

[Question: Do you feel safe in the Dominican Republic?]

“Oh gosh, yes – always. Always – because I think the country’s well run and the people involved in the tourism industry do a good job. I’m never worried about it. I came pretty early after the first controversy started, and I was confident, once the medical tests were done they would justify the ranking. There are 58 countries in the world which are less safe for American tourists than the Dominican Republic – and that’s what the tests show, so people should come here and have a good time.”

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE : https://we.tl/t-294MtIJ58W?src=dnl

To learn more please visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

###

About Dominican Republic

Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities and year-round perfect climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare, or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges and rivers.

Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north, Dominican Republic features a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options, exclusive cultural experiences like dancing, carnival festivities, plus Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber and larimar. Between adventurous Puerto Plata, lush Samaná, historic Santo Domingo, sunny Punta Cana, luxe La Romana, bustling Barahona and more, each area has something for every type of traveler and budget.

In addition to its uncharted experiences coast to coast, the country has also generated a worldwide reputation for its warm, and hospitable people. With eight international airports and nine distinct ecological zones it has never been more accessible or appealing to explore Dominican Republic. To learn more and begin planning your trip visit the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at:

Download the Go Dominican Republic App, available in the App Store and Google Play

Attachment

