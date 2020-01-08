When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 23, 2019 FDA Publish Date: January 08, 2020 Product Type: Medical Devices Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Burkholderia cepacia Company Name: Mavidon Brand Name: Brand Name(s) LemonPrep®, PediaPrep®, Wave Prep, Cardio Prep Product Description: Product Description LemonPrep®, PediaPrep® and Wave Prep 4-ounce tubes and single use cups, Cardio Prep and Collodions, Collodion removers

Company Announcement

Mavidon is notifying customers, we are amending our recall and have removed Collodions, Collodion Remover, Medical Adhesive Remover and Acetone from the recall.

Hospital and clinics to STOP using LemonPrep, Pedia Prep, Wave Prep, Cardio Prep manufactured by Mavidon in the Riviera Beach, FL Facility IMMEDIATELY due to potential contamination with Burkholderia cepacia.

Mavidon is voluntarily recalling all lots of products manufactured at our facility including LemonPrep®, PediaPrep® and Wave Prep 4-ounce tubes and single use cups, Cardio Prep single use cups due to potential contamination with Burkholderia cepacia. We were notified on December 19, 2019 that samples of 114gm tubes of Lemon Prep, collected during a Food and Drug Administration inspection that occurred at our facility on October 15, 2019 were tested and found to be contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia. Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling all products manufactured at our facility.

Actions to be taken:

Hospitals, distributors, and clinics that have any Mavidon products should immediately stop using the product and quarantine it. Fill out the Medical Device Recall form below and email it to CS@mavidon.com We will follow up and give instructions on how to return the product for credit

Burkholderia cepacia is a multi-drug resistant pathogenic microorganism. Contaminated products with Burkholderia cepacia can potentially result in serious infections, may be life-threatening for patients with compromised immune systems, such as neonates, elderly, pregnant women, cancer patients, but also in previously healthy individuals. To date, Mavidon has received one report of adverse event in a neonate related to this product in recall.

Mavidon is notifying of all of its customers by email and phone of this recall. Contact Mavidon at 800-

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

