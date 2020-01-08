Cerner Board Members Recognized Among Most Influential Corporate Directors

WomenInc. honors Linda Dillman, Julie Gerberding and Melinda Mount

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation, a global health care technology company, announced that three board members, Linda Dillman, Julie Gerberding and Melinda Mount, have been named as WomenInc.’s Most Influential Corporate Board Directors for their achievements in business and contributions to advance technology and innovation. The magazine, which is dedicated to comprehensive coverage of women’s achievement in business, released the listing in their winter 2019 edition.



“We congratulate Linda, Julie and Melinda for this well-deserved recognition and their contributions to Cerner,” said Brent Shafer, chairman & CEO, Cerner. “Health care is constantly impacted by demographic, technological, political and technical dynamics. The expertise, leadership and experience that our Board brings helps Cerner continue evolving in the changing landscape and remain successful. We are proud and fortunate to have these three innovative and talented minds working with us.”

WomenInc. recognizes high-achieving women serving on the boards of S&P 1000 public companies and is the most comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.

“WomenInc. is proud to recognize this distinguished group of women serving on public boards,” said Catrina Young, executive vice president and chief communications officer, WomenInc. “We are inspired by these accomplished executives, their distinguished careers and the corporations that demonstrate inclusive board composition.”

Read more about each recognized Cerner board member below:

Linda Dillman

Linda Dillman is a former chief information officer for QVC, Inc. Prior to her work at QVC, Dillman was senior vice president of enterprise services/global functions IT for Hewlett-Packard Company. She also served as executive vice president of benefits and risk management and executive vice president and chief information officer for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Dillman is a member of the GS1 US Board of Governors and the University of Indianapolis Advisory Board.

Julie Gerberding

Dr. Julie Gerberding is executive vice president and chief patient officer at Merck & Co., Inc. Previously, Dr. Gerberding was director of the Centers for Disease Control, where she led the agency through more than 40 emergency public health crisis responses. Dr. Gerberding also serves on the Boards of Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the MSD Wellcome Trust Hilleman Laboratories. Dr. Gerberding has received more than 50 awards/honors, including recognition by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for her leadership in responses to anthrax bioterrorism and the Sept. 11 attacks. In 2018, she was selected as the Healthcare Businesswomen Association’s Woman of the Year and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from eyeforpharma.

Melinda Mount

Melinda Mount most recently served as the president of AliphCom, Inc. Previously, she held various senior level positions at Microsoft Corporation, including corporate vice president and chief financial officer of the Online Services Division. Prior to joining Microsoft, Mount served as the vice president of strategy and development at Time Warner, Inc. and executive vice president and co-managing director of the United Kingdom Division of AOL Inc. She also previously served as vice president of Mergers and Acquisitions at Morgan Stanley. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the University of Wisconsin Foundation.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast . Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

Media Contacts: Shayla Wilkinson, Public Relations, (816) 718-6988, Shayla.Wilkinson@cerner.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.