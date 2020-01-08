Virtu Financial Launches Second Annual Women’s Winternship Program

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, announces the launch of its second annual Women’s Winternship in New York City. Designed for sophomore level college students, the Winternship is a one-week program aimed at introducing students to a career path in financial services through group projects that challenge and inspire while showcasing various roles at Virtu.



“The Women’s Winternship is a wonderful opportunity to identify aspiring talent and continue building a strong and diverse pipeline of candidates in our growing workforce. I’m very impressed with this year’s class, which includes women from a variety of disciplines, from Chemical Engineering to Economics,” said Doug Cifu, Chief Executive Officer of Virtu Financial. “As with our summer internship, the Winternship curriculum is designed and lead by Virtu instructors who are experts in their respective fields. These leaders have built a rigorous and engaging program with projects that demonstrate the exciting work we do here at Virtu and the positive impact that talented young professionals can have by leveraging technology in the financial services industry.”

The Winternship instructors include:

Erin Stanton is Virtu’s Global Head of Analytics Client Services and Coverage and is a member of the firm’s global management committee. Erin works directly with clients on portfolio optimization technology and fair valuation services. Erin has been in the industry for over 11 years and joined Virtu following the merger with ITG in 2019.

Carmela Lao has worked at Virtu for over four years and is currently a Quantitative Trader. Carmela earned an undergraduate degree from MIT in Mathematics and Computer Science which prepared her to work with multiple asset classes and with teams across our global offices sharing her knowledge with the worldwide Virtu team.

Tyler Drake, has been with Virtu for over six years as a Quantitative Trader and currently serves as the head of Virtu’s Global Commodity trading desk. He also plays an integral role training new hires and developing experienced employees. Tyler received his PhD in Physics from Lehigh University and has helped architect Virtu’s internship and new hire training programs.

The program is a memorable and rewarding experience that allows women to network and build relationships through group project work and fun offsite activities in the heart of New York City. The Winternship emphasizes one of Virtu’s core philosophies: collaboration. The students work together in small teams to present their findings in a final capstone project.

Virtu believes in diversity of thought that can only be achieved by attracting talent from all backgrounds. The Winternship program is an enriching experience that helps students build the foundation needed to launch a career in financial services. Virtu is honored to help them begin their journey.

About Virtu:

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

