Veteran Marketer Erik Stafford Joins Minnesota-Based Aimclear®

Stafford named Creative Director, deepening Aimclear’s credentials as a lauded integrated digital marketing firm

/EIN News/ -- DULUTH, Minn., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth-based Aimclear has pioneered key aspects of data-driven digital marketing over 12+ years, while maintaining deep creative roots. Today Aimclear announced longstanding marketing professional Erik Stafford has joined the company as Creative Director. In this role, Stafford will work closely with agency founder Marty Weintraub, who also serves as Creative Director. Stafford will help guide vision and execution of all aspects of agency creative, while collaborating with and mentoring team members.

Stafford’s new role extends Aimclear’s alignment of the science and art of marketing, furthering its ability to provide holistic, integrated marketing services. With more than two decades of experience, Stafford has extensive in-house marketing experience and has operated his own successful marketing firm for more than 13 years.

“Too many marketing agencies get lost because they only fixate on the latest marketing channels or hot trends,” Weintraub noted about Stafford’s new role. “While the channels and technology of digital marketing are vital, great marketing still hinges on one timeless cornerstone - the human capacity for creativity. With Erik joining our team, we’ll further set Aimclear apart from the pack by mashing up marketing art and science.”

“I’ve long held to a deep philosophy that effective marketing hinges on utilizing data to tell great stories to the right people,” Stafford noted. “With the team at Aimclear, we’ll go even further to ensure consistent, powerful storytelling that inspires and engages. Aimclear has a long history of developing innovative, ground-breaking creative, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to extend this legacy.”

Stafford formally joined Aimclear January 1, 2020. He will be based out of South Florida, extending the agency’s geographic presence. Aimclear is based in Duluth, Minnesota, and has additional locations in St. Paul, Minnesota; Richmond, Virgina; Los Angeles, California; and Durham, North Carolina.

More About Aimclear®

Aimclear® is a 6x Inc. 500/5000 digital marketing agency dominant in audience targeting and customer acquisition. Our differentiator is the Tao of holistic creative brand-builds and integrated psychographic performance marketing attribution.

As Aimclear also distributes segmented messages to influencers for buzz, links and earned-media, the agency has evolved to be the missing link unifying search, social, PR, influencers and psychographic display. More information is available at http://www.aimclear.com.

Joe Thornton Aimclear 612-355-9692 JoeT@aimclear.com



