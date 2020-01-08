TECAT Announces Licensure Agreement for Wireless Axial Load Cell Electronics Capability

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECAT Performance Systems today announced a major licensure agreement with Flintec, Inc. for their newest load cell, the CC1W. TECAT’s licensed wireless electronics features position data with load for artificial lift applications. This will simplify data collection by eliminating the need for an inclinometer on the pump jack in the field. Furthermore, it will combine position sensing with load to simplify installation and reduce complexity. The resulting improvements in data quality and resolution will allow end users to produce better surface and downhole cards which enable better decision making regarding well operation.



“The collaborative development between TECAT and Flintec of the CC1W using Flintec’s load cell expertise along TECAT’s proven wireless telemetry technology has resulted in an unparalleled offering for artificial lift applications” said Ronald Rath, chief executive officer, at TECAT Performance Systems. “This multiyear licensure agreement is a direct outcome of the collaborative efforts between the companies.”

The CC1W allows Flintec to solve the cable failure problems in oilfield pump off control applications. In addition, the CC1W brings many advantages: proven design in the oilfield; continuous flow of data (100 rps); high signal strength (13-17dBm); inherent signal encryption; 13-18 month battery life; UL approved for intrinsically safe operation (class 1, Div 1); on board position sensing capability, among many others. For existing load cells in the field, there is also a retrofit version available to convert those products.

TECAT’s WISER electronics are the smallest, lightest, and most power-efficient solution available for the measurement of load. In addition, it has the optional ability to measure strain, 3-axis acceleration, barometric pressure, and ambient temperature, among other attributes, all within its small footprint. Please visit our website for additional information: www.tecatperformance.com

About TECAT Performance Systems

TECAT Performance Systems was founded in 2010 by Dr. Douglas Baker, CTO and inventor of its torque telemetry system. The company designs and manufactures the smallest, lightest, most power-efficient wireless sensors available. These features enable the measurement of torque, acceleration, and atmospheric data in places never before accessed. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. More information on TECAT Performance Systems is available at http://tecatperformance.com/.

TECAT Performance Systems Contact:

Don Keating

Vice President, New Business Development

+1 248 615 9862

dkeating@tecatperformance.com



