ICON330 Waterloo: The Smart Choice for Student Housing

Why ICON330 is the smartest choice for student housing this semester.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to student housing, there are a few things on your checklist you want to make sure are ticked off: safety, amenities, location, and of course, comfort. ICON has all these requirements in spades.From ICON330 ’s prime location, it’s only a short trip to both the University of Waterloo and Laurier University. It’s not just education that’s a hop, skip, and a jump away: an abundance of local cafes, restaurants, movie theatres, and more are easily accessible for leisure time. With nearby banks, gyms, and a mall, you’ll never be at a loss for something to do.Living at ICON is an experience in and of itself. Every single one of the suites is fully furnished and ready for you to move into. This isn’t limited to the modern furniture and fully stocked kitchen with name brand, stainless steel appliances: the living room also comes equipped with a 42-inch flat-screen, wall-mounted television set.Whether you’re ready to wind down for the night or getting ready to tackle a brand new day, the bathrooms at ICON will undoubtedly surpass your expectations and leave you feeling refreshed. Each bedroom receives its own private bathroom, finished with luxurious granite countertops and glass showers. ICON330 also contains an impressive set of amenities. Students can enjoy a game of basketball on the impressive court, relax in the games room with games like billiards, ping pong, and more, or take a seat in the movie theatre to absorb some entertainment. ICON also offers a serene rooftop patio, shared and private workspaces where students can congregate for study and work purposes, and a state of the art fitness centre and yoga room so you can stay in shape and feel like the best possible version of yourself.If you’re not sure how your rooming situation is going to pan out yet, ICON even provides a service in which we’ll help you be matched with anywhere from one to three roommates.All in all, ICON330 is a fantastic choice to enhance any student’s experience by providing them with a safe and comfortable atmosphere.



