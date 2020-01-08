Pax8 Announces Wingman2020

Inaugural Partner Conference Custom-Built To Accelerate Cloud Business

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced Wingman2020 , the company’s inaugural partner conference and one of the largest events of the year for Microsoft-focused partners. Attendees will have exclusive access to Microsoft certifications at the event, which will also include technical and sales education, networking, and business-enabling industry insights. The event will take place from June 3-5, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.



“Wingman2020 represents a new level for Pax8 in our mission to educate and enable partners to accelerate their cloud business,” said Ryan Walsh, chief channel officer at Pax8. “We’ve set our sights on delivering an immersive learning experience that elevates and amplifies the partner community and sets the stage for innovation to start the new decade.”

The inaugural national partner conference is expected to draw 1,500 partners from across the country for three days of learning. Wingman2020 builds on the foundation of the company’s successful, partner-focused events, such as regional Mission Briefings and popular Azure and Microsoft 365 Bootcamps.

“With Pax8, we have been able to grow our Microsoft cloud business more than 55% in less than a year,” said Dan Johnson, President at machineLOGIC and a Pax8 partner. “Pax8 has offered us more education and enablement than any other vendor partner. Now with Wingman2020, our team can complete key certifications, education, and training all in one place from the leaders in cloud. Attending Wingman2020 is an investment in my business that will enable us to be successful in 2020 and beyond.”

Wingman2020 Highlights include:

Keynote Speakers: Be inspired by thought leadership content from cloud industry leaders, including Microsoft executives

Celebrity Speaker: Major League Baseball general manager Billy Beane, the subject of Michael Lewis' bestselling book Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game and who was portrayed by Brad Pitt in the film adaptation, will be sharing insights and lessons on how to use data to win when the competition is stacked against you

Deep Dive Education: Dynamic, engaging education strategically targeted along two paths:

- Technical Leaders: Technical education designed to improve participants’ solutions acumen and increase their impact with customers and prospects across the Pax8 portfolio

- Business and Sales Leaders: Strategic sessions designed to answer relevant questions about market opportunities, ways to uncover untapped revenue, elevate the customer experience, and improve close rates

Microsoft Certifications: Attendees will receive Microsoft exam vouchers to be used toward Azure, Microsoft 365, Office 365, or Dynamics 365 on-site and for no additional cost

Vendor Exhibitor Hall: Come see what the vendor community is showcasing in 2020, and meet face-to-face with the world's leading cloud vendors

Networking & Recognition: Join the fun with interactive events that promote peer-to-peer networking and celebrate the first of Pax8's partner award recipients

To learn more about Wingman2020 and for partner registration, please visit wingman2020.com .

To learn more about Pax8, please contact the cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com , or visit www.pax8.com . To learn more about Wingman2020, email wingman2020@pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the best place to buy cloud solutions. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com .

