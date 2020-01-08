DoubleVerify Launches Authentic Performance®, A New Paradigm for Ensuring Digital Ad Effectiveness

New offering expected to drive return on investment (ROI) for global advertisers.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of Authentic Performance®, the first data solution in the market to provide predictive data expected to drive campaign performance – from the impact of an ad’s presentation to key dimensions of consumer engagement. A number of DV customers, including global CPG brand Mondelez, currently are using Authentic Performance in beta to evaluate and optimize the performance of their campaigns.



Authentic Performance® can analyze over 50 data points on the exposure of a digital ad and consumer’s engagement with a digital ad and device – in real time. For exposure, Authentic Performance® can evaluate an ad’s entire presentation, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics that include viewable time, share of screen, video presentation, audibility, and more. For engagement, Authentic Performance® can analyze key user-initiated events that occur at the device or ad level, including user touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio control interactions.

“Authentic Performance® addresses a brand’s dilemma in performance measurement and actionability,” said Wayne Gattinella, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Current tools are either fast but simplistic – with metrics like viewability and click-through rate (CTR); or they’re sophisticated but slow – with data reported post-campaign. Authentic Performance® is designed to provide predictive data that are correlated with digital advertising effectiveness, in real time – giving global brands clarity and confidence in their digital investment.”

As digital ad spend increases, Authentic Performance® can help advertisers maximize ROI and drive real business outcomes, pinpointing underperforming areas of an ad at the impression source and making it possible to predict the propensity of a campaign to perform.

The launch of Authentic Performance® builds on DV’s Authentic Impression®, a proprietary, MRC-accredited metric that provides advertisers with a definitive measure of digital media quality and effectiveness. The Authentic Impression® ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe environment, fully viewable, by a real person and in the right geography. As a natural evolution, Authentic Performance® overlays key performance measures onto Authentic Impression® delivery, enabling brands to optimize their digital strategies in real time.

For more information on DoubleVerify’s solutions, please contact Sales@DoubleVerify.com



About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world's largest brands, publishers and digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.