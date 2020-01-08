MPs suggest amendments to draft criminal code

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 8 - Deputies to the National Assembly today (Wednesday) suggested in Luanda the introduction of the absentee process in the Proposed Criminal Procedure Code (CPP), under discussion in parliament.,

The specialized committees on the subject have analyzed in particular the procedural measures for the defense of individual freedom, but at the heart of the discord is the process of absenteeism.

Deputy David Mendes, from UNITA, said that the technical justification of the proponent (Government) to exclude this type of process in the Bill did not convince him.

In David Mendes' view, it seems that one wants to treat the absentee process as by default ”, he said.

The coordinator of the technical commission for drafting the new Code of Criminal Procedure, Aniceto Aragão, clarified that the process of absenteeism, which is causing greater concern to legislators, has no specialty.

Aniceto Aragão clarified that the fact that the defendant is not present is not sufficient reason to create an autonomous form of process, which can be included in other existing forms of process.

