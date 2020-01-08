Bardavon Hires New Chief Marketing Officer

Continues Outcomes-Driven Messaging

/EIN News/ -- Overland Park, KS, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC is excited to announce the addition of James Rogers as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). James, a seasoned marketing expert, was most recently Vice President Product Marketing and Management at DigitalGlobe, a leader in Geospatial Information based in Denver.

As CMO at Bardavon, James will be tasked with driving the overall go-to-market strategy for Bardavon. This includes leadership responsibilities for marketing, corporate strategy, strategic partnerships and alliances, product management, and product marketing.

“James is a respected, data-driven go-to-market expert who has consistently proven his ability to drive scale and growth programs, and build strong, high-performing teams,” stated Bardavon founder and CEO, Mathew Condon. “His go-to-market expertise and successes map perfectly to our business development goals, and he’s going to be an invaluable addition to Bardavon as we enter the next chapter of our business”

“I am excited to be joining a company committed to revolutionizing the Workers’ Compensation industry through its focus on data-driven quality outcomes,” said James. “Bardavon offers exciting new opportunities to develop business strategies, incubate new business models, negotiate strategic partnerships, and lead marketing efforts to change Workers’ Compensation for the better.”

James has been at the forefront of leading software, data, and geospatial companies for more than 20 years. He’s spent the past four years driving go-to-market growth for the commercial line of business at DigitalGlobe leading their Global Commercial Product Management, Product Marketing, Marketing, and Information Partner Program. He is recognized for his expertise in building high-profile strategic partnerships with Fortune 500 companies to address new markets and drive incremental revenue.

Bardavon Health Innovations is an industry-leading, data analytics company focused on redefining Workers’ Compensation. Bardavon’s mission is to promote a culture of transparency in revolutionizing the employee continuum of care through innovative, quality outcome driven solutions.

