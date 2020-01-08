Analysis on Japan's $6+ Billion Proton Therapy Market, 2019 to 2025 - Features Sales Analysis of IBA Proton Therapy, Varian Medical Systems, and Elekta Through 2014-2025
Japan is the largest proton therapy hub in Asia. The Japan Proton Therapy Market potential is expected to cross US$ 6 Billion by the end of the year 2025.
Rising cancer prevalence, increasing aging population, growing per capita expenditure, increasing number of proton therapy center in Japan will further boost the proton therapy market in the future course of time. In the early time, proton therapy was used to treat specific kind of cancers like prostate, CNS, etc. but now proton therapy technology can treat various cancer at every stage of life; from pediatric to adult and old age also.
Patients Insight - Japan Proton Therapy
This report contains full information about patients, who are likely to get treated with proton therapy, the actual number of patients who have received proton therapy treatment. Moreover we have also categorized the patients on the basis of disease or cancer type into 10 parts; Head and Neck Cancer, Central Nervous System (CNS) Tumors, GI (Gastro-Intestinal) Cancer, Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), Pancreas Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers, Bone and Soft Tissue Cancer, Others). We have also provided an in-depth analysis of the proton therapy center in Japan, providing a treated patient number by each year and by each operational center in Japan.
Market Insight - Japan Proton Therapy
Japan is one of the largest hubs of proton therapy center in the Asian region. The rising technological development and increasing cutting-edge technology in radiotherapy in Japan will further propel the proton therapy market of Japan in the forecast period. The rising new under-contraction proton therapy center in Japan due to cancer patient in Japan is increasing at a rapid pace, and it will continue in the future course of time.
This report on Japan Proton Therapy Market, Patients by 10 Cancer Types (Central Nervous System (CNS), Head and Neck, Lung, GI (Gastro-Intestinal), Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), Pancreas, Gynecologic, Prostate, Bone and Soft Tissue, Others) Reimbursement Policies & Persons Treated at Centers provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth of Japan Proton Therapy Market.
The report studies the market and patients numbers, of 10 individual cancer types who are treated under proton therapy. The report also talks about the list of all operational and future Proton Therapy centers; Reimbursement Policies. The report also studies the Proton Therapy Revenue of 3 Companies.
Types of Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Untapped)
1. Actual Market is the current market which is already present.
2. Untapped Market is the market which can be achieved, but it has yet not been achieved due to the demand and supply gap. At present only a few proton therapy centers are available that can treat a limited number of patients each year.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market (Actual & Untapped) - Japan Proton Therapy (2009 - 2025)
4.1 Actual Proton Therapy Market
4.2 Untapped Proton Therapy Market
5. Number of Patients - Japan Proton Therapy (2009 - 2025)
5.1 Actual Numbers
5.2 Untapped Numbers
6. Cancer Types - Japan Proton Therapy Number of Patients (2009 - 2025)
6.1 Central Nervous System (CNS) Tumors
6.2 Head and Neck Cancer
6.3 Lung Cancer
6.4 GI (Gastro-Intestinal) Cancer
6.5 Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Cancer
6.6 Pancreas Cancer
6.7 Gynecologic Cancers
6.8 Prostate Cancer
6.9 Bone and Soft Tissue Cancer
6.10 Others Cancer
7. Cancer Types - Japan Proton Therapy Market (2009 - 2025)
7.1 Central Nervous System (CNS) Tumors
7.2 Head and Neck Cancer
7.3 Lung Cancer
7.4 GI (Gastro-Intestinal) Cancer
7.5 Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Cancer
7.6 Pancreas Cancer
7.7 Gynecologic Cancers
7.8 Prostate Cancer
7.9 Bone and Soft Tissue Cancer
7.10 Others Cancer
8. Japan - List of Proton Therapy Centers
8.1 Operating Proton Therapy Centers
8.2 Under-Construction Therapy Centers
9. By Centers - Number of Proton Therapy Patients Treated
9.1 Kashiwa (NCC) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)
9.2 Hyogo (HIBMC) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)
9.3 Tsukuba (PMRC, 2) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)
9.4 WERC Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2009)
9.5 Shizuoka Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)
9.6 Koriyama-City Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)
9.7 Ibusuki (MMRI) Proton Therapy Center (2011 - 2016)
9.8 Fukui City (Prefectural Hospital) Proton Therapy Center (2013 - 2015)
9.9 Nagoya PTC, Nagoya, Aichi Proton Therapy Center (2013 - 2016)
9.10 Tosu (Saga-HIMAT) Proton Therapy Center (2013)
9.11 Nagano Proton Therapy Center (2014 - 2016)
9.12 Hokkaido Proton Therapy Center (2014 - 2016)
10. Reimbursement Policies - Japan Proton Therapy
11. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center
11.1 Type of Proton Accelerator
11.1.1 Synchrotrons (example: LLUMC at Loma Linda)
11.1.2 Cyclotrons (example: MGH Boston)
11.1.3 Synchrocyclotrons (examples: Orsay, Uppsala)
11.1.4 Linacs (Rome)
11.1.5 H-minus Synchrotrons
11.1.6 Separated Sector Cyclotrons
11.1.7 Superconducting Cyclotrons
11.1.8 Fast Cycling Synchrotron
11.2 Beam Transport System
11.3 Beam Delivery System
11.3.1 The Passive Scattering Technique
11.3.2 Beam Scanning
11.4 Type of Nozzle
11.4.1 Single Scattering
11.4.2 Double Scattering
11.4.3 Uniform Scanning Nozzle
11.4.4 Pencil Scanning Nozzle
11.5 Treatment Planning System
11.6 Image Viewers
11.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)
11.8 Human Resource
12. Company Analysis (2014 - 2025)
12.1 IBA Proton Therapy
12.1.1 Sales Analysis
12.2 Varian Medical Systems
12.2.1 Sales Analysis
12.3 Elekta
12.3.1 Sales Analysis
13. Proton Therapy - Driving Factors
13.1 Technology Advancement
13.1.1 Next-Generation Proton Technique
13.2 Growing Incidence of Cancer Patients in Japan
14. Challenges
14.1 Requires Huge Investment
14.2 Operation Challenges
