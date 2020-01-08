Sonoco Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

/EIN News/ -- HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest global diversified packaging companies, has been selected as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2020 by Newsweek. The full list of rankings is available here.



“We are honored to be included as one of America’s most responsible, alongside many of our customers and peers,” said Rob Tiede, Sonoco president and CEO. “It is truly our principle of People Build Businesses by Doing the Right Thing that guides our work.”



Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, is honoring America’s Most Responsible Companies based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The detailed analysis covered three areas of Corporate Social Responsibility: Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2019 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

Contact: Roger Schrum +843-339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.