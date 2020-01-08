2020 Ministry of Education (Taiwan) Huayu Enrichment Scholarship Program

1. Introduction:

To encourage international students and individuals to undertake Mandarin Chinese language study in Taiwan, the Ministry of Education of the Republic of China (Taiwan) established the Ministry of Education Huayu Enrichment Scholarship (HES) Program for studying Mandarin Chinese and Taiwan’s culture at university- or college-affiliated Mandarin training centers in Taiwan.

2. Numbers of Scholarship for academic year 2020: 3 for Nigerian

3. Scholarship:

Ministry of Education will grant the scholarship recipient a monthly stipend of NT$ 25,000 (approximately 250,000 naira, based on current exchange rate) for maximum one (1) year.

The recipient is responsible for his/her own expenses. It’s advised to prepare $3,000USD to cover the initial expenses like tuition, rent deposit and daily expenses.

4. Duration of study:

(1) Duration

In general, the duration of award is one year. The recipient can still choose shorter period like 9 months, 6 months, 3 months or summer class for 2 months (June to July, or July to August).

(2) Annual award periods

2021. The annual award period is from 1st September 2020 through 31st August 2021. If the recipient fails to undertake the study in Taiwan during this period, his/her award status will be cancelled. 2022. The recipient should be matriculated for the study term/quarter at the individual Mandarin training center as specified in the award. The recipient may defer his/her matriculation if approved by the selected Mandarin training center and the Ministry of Education; in any case, the yearly award period expires on August 31. 2023. If the recipient begins his/her study after the intended study term/quarter has started, their award period will become effective from the month he/she matriculates at his/her individual Mandarin training centers in Taiwan.

(3) A recipient’s award period will end when his/her specified award period has finished. However, the award will terminate as soon as a recipient drops out, is expelled from a training Mandarin center, or if his/her scholarship is revoked, whichever comes first.

4. Eligibility

An applicant must meet all of the following criteria: Be a Nigerian citizen of 18 years of age or older, a high school graduate or above, with an excellent academic performance in his/her most recent formal educational study experience and be of good moral character. Is not an ROC (Taiwan) national. Does not have the status of being an overseas compatriot student. Is not currently a registered student at a Mandarin training center, and has never been a degree-seeking student at any university or college in Taiwan. Is not an exchange student in accordance with an agreement of cooperation between Taiwan and Nigeria. Has never received an award neither under this scholarship program nor the Taiwan Scholarship Program. Is not a recipient of any other scholarship or subsidy offered by the Taiwan government or any other educational institutions in Taiwan.

6. Application process:

(1) Deadline: 31, March 2020.

(2) Required application documents:

Application form for ROC(Taiwan) Ministry of Education Huayu Enrichment Scholarships 2020(as appendix A), One photocopy of applicant’s diploma or highest degree of education (in English),

c .Academic records listing courses and grades (in English),

One letter of recommendation (in English), One photocopy of application form to a Mandarin training center affiliated to universities/colleges in Taiwan One photocopy of National ID and valid passport. Current bank statement covering a period of six months signed by the branch manager.

Note: Please visit “study in Taiwan” website (http:www.studyintaiwan.org) for more information concerning Mandarin training centers in Taiwan.

(3) Selection: Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria will review the application documents and inform the selected applicants for interview by 15 April 2020.

Note: No application documents will be returned.

(4) Approval: Applicant is responsible for processing his/her application to the Mandarin training center.

(5) Notification of Admission: Scholarship recipient needs to submit a copy of the admission letter to the Trade Mission of the ROC(Taiwan) in Nigeria no later than June 30 2020 in order to secure the scholarship. Late submission of the document will be deemed as relinquishing the scholarship. In this case, the Trade Mission of the ROC(Taiwan) in Nigeria will award the scholarship to qualified alternate candidate.

Required information can be browsed at https://taiwanscholarship.moe.gov.tw/web/scholarship.aspx

7. Correspondence and information:

Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria

P.O. Box: P.M.B. 40028 Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria

Office Address: 23AB Thompson Ave, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria

Email: nga@mofa.gov.tw

A1.Application-Form-for-ROC-Taiwan-Ministry-of-Education-Huayu-Enrichment-Scholarship (1)

A2.List_of_Chinese_Language_Centers_in_Taiwan

A3.The-Terms-of-Agreement-Ministry-of-Education-Huayu-Enrichment-Scholarship-Program



