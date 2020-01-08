United States Food Market Analysis and Outlook Report, 2019: Comprehensive Insights Through 2013-2018 and 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Food Market Outlook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a single, fully up-to-date resource on the top 14 food categories, presenting comprehensive insights on where the market growth will be and why. Packaged food marketers and retailers are challenged in that most of the large categories are mature with limited overall organic growth, yet opportunities abound.

This report focuses on the market for selected food products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. All retail channels of distribution are covered in market sizing and discussion, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, and direct-sales channels including online.

Market size data and projections are provided at the retail sales level for 2013-2018 and 2018-2023, with channel and marketer shares figures for 2018.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Cereal

1.3 Chocolate Candy

1.4 Cookies

1.5 Fresh Bread

1.6 Fresh Packaged Salads

1.7 Frozen Dinners/Entrees

1.8 Frozen Pizza

1.9 Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties

1.10 Meal and Snack Bars

1.11 Meat and Poultry

1.12 Natural and Specialty Cheese

1.13 Salty Snacks

1.14 Soup

1.15 Yogurt



2 Cereal

2.1 Scope

2.2 Methodology

2.3 The Market

2.3.1 Retail Sales of Cereal Nearly $11 Billion in 2018

2.3.2 Market at $10. 2 Billion by 2023

2.3.3 Key Opportunities for Future Growth

2.3.4 Volume Sales

2.4 Market Segmentation

2.4.1 Category Sales

2.5 Factors to Market Growth

2.5.1 Innovation: Cereal not Just for Breakfast Anymore

2.5.2 Innovation: Gut Health Getting Attention in Cereal

2.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

2.6.1 Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth

2.6.2 Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows

2.6.3 Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017

2.6.4 Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

2.7 Marketer Competition

2.7.1 General Mills and Kellogg Control Over 50% of Total Market

2.7.2 M&A Activity

2.8 New Product Trends

2.8.1 Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

2.8.2 Organic Trends

2.8.3 Sweetening the Cereal Bowl to Drive Kid Appeal

2.8.4 Healthier Kids Cereal

2.8.5 Incentive to Reduce Sugar

2.8.6 Clean Label Equals Healthy and Nutritious

2.9 Marketing Trends

2.9.1 Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

2.10 Retail Competition

2.10.1 Channel Shares

2.10.2 Opportunities for In-Store and Online Innovation

2.10.3 Role of Online and e-Grocers

2.10.4 Opportunities in Private Label

2.11 Consumer Trends

2.11.1 Cold Cereal Consumption Declining but Eaten by 84% of Households

2.11.2 More Consumers Prefer Pre-Sweetened Cold Cereal

2.11.3 Cold Cereal Eaters Eat a Lot of Cereal

2.11.4 Highest Percentage of Hot Cereal Eaters Consumes Lowest Volume

2.11.5 Biggest Cold Cereal Gainers are Sweetened

2.11.6 Quaker Dominates Hot Cereal

3 Chocolate Candy



4 Cookies



5 Fresh Bread



6 Fresh Packaged Salads



7 Frozen Dinners/Entrees



8 Frozen Pizza



9 Ice Cream & Frozen Novelties



10 Meal & Snack Bars



11 Meat & Poultry



12 Natural & Specialty Cheese



13 Salty Snacks



14 Soup



15 Yogurt



Companies Mentioned



Bimbo

Breyers

Edy's

Campbell Soup

Chips Ahoy

Chobani

CLIF

ConAgra

Dannon

DiGiorno

Flowers

Hershey

Hillshire Farm

Jimmy Dean

Kellogg

Kit Kat

Kraft

Marie Callender's

Mars

Mondelez

Nature Valley

Nature's Own

Nestle

Oreos

Pure Protein

Quaker

Sargento

Stouffer's

Swanson Broth

Unilever

Wrigley

Yoplait Decline

