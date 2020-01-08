OPENING DAY AT CES REVEALS NEW PRODUCERS, USERS, AND WAYS TO CONTROL AND USE SPD-SMART GLASS

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR), the inventor of patented SPD-Smart light control technology, its licensee Israel-based material science company Gauzy Ltd., and their customers showed 175 thousand attendees at this year’s CES amazing new ways to benefit from SPD-SmartGlass.

SPD-Smart light control film, invented and patented by Research Frontiers, is a key component in SPD-SmartGlass products. This film allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically.

Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers, observed: “During the press conferences at CES, the theme from every major automotive and consumer electronic company was clear: how and where we live and work, and how we get to our destination are needed to improve health and wellness, safety, comfort, and in order to reduce carbon emissions, congestion, and energy consumption. SPD-SmartGlass shown here for the automotive, architectural and consumer electronics industries at CES touches on all of these major themes with clear benefits to society.”

People visiting CES no longer have to imagine the benefits of SPD-SmartGlass:

Save energy and bring beneficial daylight into your Rivian pickup truck, SUV or commercial delivery vehicle. Press a button or simply speak to your car to instantly switch the tint of your sunroof glass.



Turn a clear piece of glass into a high-definition OLED television or projection display on your wall, in your furniture, or at concerts and sporting or other events, or as part of retail displays and store windows.



Control the tint of your windows, sunroofs and sunvisors to reduce heat, light or glare on demand or automatically. This can increase the driving range of electric vehicles by up to 5.5% and reduce CO2 emissions by up to four grams per kilometer, and reduce air conditioner compressor sizes by 40%.

Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy, (Tech East Westgate Booth #1129) continued: “SPD-SmartGlass has clear benefits in the large and diverse industries represented here at CES. To make it easy to incorporate in the emerging areas of new mobility and smart cities, it has to be reliable, affordable, and high-performance. Our new factory opened several weeks ago in Stuttgart can achieve these requirements, with the ability to produce one million square meters annually of SPD-Smart light control film up to 1.8 meters wide. Designed for the expanding needs of customers for SPD-SmartGlass, the machine offers various roll widths to reduce costs, and can offer laser patterning for custom designs with invisible lines when transparent. You can see SPD-Smart technology throughout CES and we want to particularly thank our automotive customers for showing our SPD-SmartGlass technology here at CES. We also invite architects, automotive designers and other industry professionals to visit our booth to see the large panoramic SPD sunroof and high definition projection displays using our LCG technology.”

The markets for SPD-Smart film are already well-established. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. Research Frontiers has licensed over 40 chemical, film, and glass companies which are selling products for the automotive, aircraft, marine, train, museum and consumer electronics industries. Gauzy’s established and growing network of over 55 glass fabricators worldwide brings additional synergies, infrastructure, and growth opportunities to the smart glass industry.

Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology is the same best-selling smart window technology that can be found on various car models from Daimler, McLaren Automotive, and other auto makers. The MAGIC SKY CONTROL feature, which is now in use on tens of thousands of Mercedes-Benz SLs, SLC/SLKs, Maybach and S-Class models around the world, and more recently on four announced McLaren models, uses patented SPD-SmartGlass technology developed by Research Frontiers to turn the roof transparent by electrically aligning tiny particles in a thin film within the glass. With the touch of a button, drivers and passengers can instantly change the tint of their roof to help keep out harsh sunlight and heat, and create an open-air feeling even when the sunroof is closed. Glass or plastic using Research Frontiers’ patented SPD-SmartGlass technology effectively blocks UV and infrared rays in both clear and darkly tinted modes, helping keep the cabin cooler, and protecting passengers and interiors while also enhancing security inside the vehicle. These benefits become even more important when a car uses large surface areas of glass, especially in warm climates.

Some of the other benefits of SPD-SmartGlass include significant heat reduction inside the vehicle (by up to 18ºF/10ºC), UV protection, glare control, reduced noise and reduced fuel consumption. Independent calculations also show that use of SPD-SmartGlass can reduce CO2 emissions by four grams per kilometer, and increase the driving range of electric vehicles by approximately 5.5 percent.

Shortly after its introduction into serial production in the automotive industry, SPD-SmartGlass has become standard equipment on many different aircraft, and is also used in residential and commercial architectural applications, in trains, yachts and other marine vehicles, in display applications, and to protect light-sensitive artwork and documents in major museums around the world.

About Gauzy Ltd.

Gauzy is a world leader and vendor of material science and nanotechnology, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of technologies which are embedded into and onto raw materials. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv Israel, with additional offices in Germany, China and multiple US cities. Learn more at www.gauzy.com.

Gauzy is currently focused on LCG® (Light Control Glass) technology, including Liquid Crystal formulations and SPD-SmartGlass emulsions. The company has a dedicated R&D team that focuses on each technology, multiple laboratories, and an on-site production line with custom machinery for high quality products with on time delivery. Through strategic partnerships with certified partners, Gauzy’s distribution network ranges over 40 countries. Gauzy’s technology offers diverse applications to the glass industry including solar/energy control, shading, privacy, and transparent displays. Gauzy LCG® is featured in notable projects worldwide, including automotive collaborations with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, hotels, corporate offices, luxury residences, retail chains and consumer electronics.

About Research Frontiers Inc.

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. "SPD-Smart" and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. “MAGIC SKY CONTROL” and car model designations Mercedes-Benz, SL, SLK, SLC, Maybach and S-Class are trademarks of Daimler AG. LCG® (Light Control Glass) is a trademark of Gauzy Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com

Eyal Peso

Founder and CEO

Gauzy Ltd.

+972-72-2500385

info@gauzy.com

Brittany Kleiman Swisa

Media & Marketing Contact

Gauzy Ltd.

+972-72-2500385

brittany@gauzy.com



