PHOTO RELEASE--One Community Transformation Grant To Support STEM Programs For Newport News Public School Students

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today its Newport News Shipbuilding division has awarded a grant to the Newport News Educational Foundation to enhance STEM learning opportunities for city students.



The One Community Transformation Grant, which launched in 2018 to support projects that make a difference in Hampton Roads, will provide funding over the next three years to bring the technologies, resources and materials offered at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center into the classroom. The facility opened last August in downtown Newport News to make workforce development and STEM education services available to citizens.

“The One Community Transformation Grant is awarded once a year to a nonprofit organization whose program will make a significant impact in the communities where we live and work,” said Susan Jacobs, vice president of human resources and administration for Newport News Shipbuilding. “This year’s grant focused on education and workforce development, and was awarded to the Newport News Educational Foundation to bolster access and interest in STEM career fields and prepare the next-generation workforce.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/brooks-crossing

Brooks Crossing includes the Innovation Lab (iLab) that serves as a resource for students, parents and citizens interested in learning about digital technologies used in design and fabrication, and is the first of its kind in Virginia.

Through its partnership with Newport News Public Schools, the facility currently provides access to 15 elementary schools. The grant will expand STEM learning opportunities to more students from eight additional schools and includes a greater access to technologies such as virtual and augmented reality tools. Approximately 400 teachers will receive professional development on how to use the resources over the course of the grant.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

