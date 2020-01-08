AngioSoma Explains History of Muscles4U.com

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AngioSoma Inc. (OTC: SOAN). I have worked in the Intensive care unit as well as the cardiac unit, body builder and single mom with one daughter. When I found my first of two grandchildren was on the way, I decided body building was too intense, so I changed to routine workouts at the gym to stay fit and healthy.



To make my workout more effective and productive, I tried several supplements that were advertised to enhance workouts. The result was that none of the well-advertised products made any difference and I was disappointed.

After some thought, I came to the well-known solution; “If you want something done right, do it yourself.” I joined with two people who could make my dream come true. One is a doctor who had developed the ingredients and formulas for supplements that will really enhance a workout and the other a lawyer to help with the business side. I settled on four supplements: male and female, each with AM and PM formula that I named, trademarked and patented StemStrength.

The path from there to here was daunting. I searched and found a manufacturer of the four products, graphics designer for the four labels, ecommerce website designer, credit card processor and means of fulfillment.

After several choosing and then changing the several vendors to make it all come true, I finally came to the present success of Muscles4U by SomaCeuticals, a subsidiary of AngioSoma, a publicly traded corporation.

My name is Alex Blankenship, President and CEO of AngioSoma (OTC:SOAN) and its subsidiary SomaCeuticals.

ABOUT ANGIOSOMA, INC.

AngioSoma is a wellness company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality supplement products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets through our marketing subsidiary, SomaCeuticals™. SomaCeuticals’s experienced team of industry first movers and enterprising visionaries has acquired a diversified supply of supplements, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading product research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.muscles4U.com and htttps://muscles4u.blogstop.com. Stay up to date at Twitter: @tweetmuscles4u, Instagram and Facebook

CONTACT

AngioSoma, Inc.

Alex Blankenship

Alex@AngioSoma.com

(832) 781- 8521



