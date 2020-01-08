Prime Capital Investment Advisors Continues Growth – Hires First CFO

Brian Dillbeck joins firm

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC ("PCIA") has hired Brian Dillbeck as its first chief financial officer.

Dillbeck brings over 20 years of progressively increasing financial leadership experience. Most recently, he was the chief financial officer at Lockpath, a software company based in Overland Park, Kansas. Prior to Lockpath, Dillbeck held senior financial positions with American Italian Pasta Company and started his financial career with J.P. Morgan Retirement Plan Services in 2001.

“We are confident that having Brian as part of the team will help propel us to new heights,” said Glenn Spencer, chief executive officer. “In our current growth mode, we will have increasing finance and data needs. Brian is the right leader to help us develop and manage financial systems and processes to operate in the future.”

Dillbeck brings broad-based financial and operational skills, including financial planning and analysis, data management and analytics, systems design and development, and business process analysis and design. In addition to his experience, Mr. Dillbeck holds a Bachelor of Science from Kansas State University and an MBA from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Since launching its brands in 2017, PCIA has more than tripled assets under management, doubled its revenues, opened more than a dozen offices across the country and launched a number of new product and service offerings.

About Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management through its Prime Capital Wealth Management brand. Through its Qualified Plan Advisors brand, the firm also provides retirement plan advisory services, as well as plan participant education. PCIA currently has 23 locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation.

Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. (“PCIA”), a Registered Investment Adviser. PCIA: 6201 College Blvd., 7th Floor, Overland Park, KS 66211. PCIA doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors (“QPA”) and Prime Capital Wealth Management (“PCWM”).

