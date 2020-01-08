Lifepoint Informatics Launches App for DrChrono EHR Users to Manage Lab Reports

Lifepoint leveraged DrChrono’s API to create an app that works seamlessly with its EHR platform to easily order and process lab reports and results

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, announced today a new partnership with Lifepoint Informatics , a leader in healthcare IT focusing on laboratory outreach connectivity, health information exchange and clinical data interoperability. Lifepoint Informatics leveraged DrChrono’s open API to build an application for medical providers to easily and securely order patient labs and transfer the results to the patient’s EHR.



Lifepoint’s Order Entry and Result App enables DrChrono EHR users the ability to place diagnostic orders and receive result reports with any laboratory or radiology/imaging information system. Patient demographics, insurance and order information is seamlessly and securely integrated with the provider’s lab of choice. Medical professionals can place their order directly within DrChrono EHR via Lifepoint’s app and it will transmit orders electronically. As tests are completed they will appear instantly into the patient chart without the need to log into a separate system.

Key benefits of the Lifepoint Informatics + DrChrono integration:

Order entry interfaces with laboratory or radiology/imaging information system

Access to 350+ existing lab and radiology network facilities

Fast and easy implementation

Includes interfaces into office labs (POLs)

Provides medical necessity verification and Advance Beneficiary Notice (ABN) generation

Offers dashboard notifications for new results

Results viewable directly within the patient’s DrChrono EHR chart

Illustrates graph and trending of historical results

Critical result flagging and PDF reports delivery

“Lifepoint combined with DrChrono EHR allows our medical staff to quickly order and process labs directly while meeting with our patients,” said Tiffany M. Sanchez, Executive Program Analyst, Horizon Healthcare, Inc. “Lab results are instantly integrated into the patient’s record and we’re able to share and discuss results with patients in a quicker turnaround.”

“Millions of labs are ordered on a daily basis and now our app integrated with DrChrono's EHR will help even more physicians and their staff easily order labs, radiology and other diagnostic testing and receive the results securely into a patient’s record,” said Ross Cantor MT (ASCP), Director of Sales and Client Relations at Lifepoint Informatics. “DrChrono’s API has powerful functionality and is easily integrated. We were able to build our app in a short time period and bring it to market quickly.”

“We are happy to see more and more companies like Lifepoint Informatics leveraging our API to create apps that make everyday medical processes more streamlined,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-founder of DrChrono. “There are labs across the United States, adding the Lifepoint app to the provider’s health platform allows a medical practice to pick their favorite local lab to link right in.”

For more information about the Lifepoint Informatics and DrChrono integration, please visit

https://partners.drchrono.com/app/gYDjG7c/lifepoint .

About Lifepoint Informatics

Lifepoint Informatics is a leader in healthcare IT focusing on laboratory outreach connectivity, health information exchange and clinical data interoperability to help healthcare providers improve patient care and lower costs through the use of information technology. Since 1999, Lifepoint Informatics has enabled more than 200 hospitals, clinical labs and anatomic pathology groups to grow their market share and extend their outreach programs through the deployment of its ONC-ATCB certified Web Provider Portal and its comprehensive portfolio of ready-to-go EMR and EHR interfaces.

About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open DrChrono Platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for physicians and patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and the marketplace of applications and services. The Platform is used by thousands of physicians and over 17.8 million patients and has facilitated the booking of 69 million appointments and the processing of more than $11 Billion of medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

