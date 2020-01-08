Continuity Programs Announces SMS Text Messaging Functionality Inside Mortgage CRM

New integration allows loan officers to send SMS text messages to contacts through MyCRMDashboard.

WALLED LAKE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuity Programs, Inc. is pleased to announce a new software feature. Continuity Programs connected its mortgage CRM software with Twilio’s communication platform. This technology integration enables users of MyCRMDashboard to create conversations with their prospects, customers and referral partners through SMS.

“This addition to MyCRMDashboard has the potential to allow loan officers to scale their SMS outreach to their contacts,” said Kirk King, president of Continuity Programs. “It’s simple to use and will drive more business to the lenders who make it available to their loan officers.”

Continuity Programs used feedback from existing financial industry users to develop this new feature within its mortgage CRM software. Users asked for a way to engage consumers with their mobile devices.

Loan officers can create secure, compliant conversations about financial services with their borrowers. The CRM automatically records all the SMS messages. It empowers bi-directional chats with ease. Borrowers who prefer communicating via text will enjoy faster and more personalized communications.

Lenders who make use of this integration along with the automated client follow-up programs inside of MyCRMDashboard will benefit by increasing their loan officers’ satisfaction and creating clients for life. Providing this tool creates sales opportunities and helps lenders recruit top-producing originators.

Learn more about Continuity Programs and request a demo here: continuityprograms.com.

About Continuity Programs:

Continuity Programs, Inc. serves mortgage and real estate companies with easy-to-use customer relationship management (CRM) software and automated marketing solutions. Since 1973, Continuity Programs’ campaigns have consistently proven to drive referrals and repeat business, generate exclusive leads, and increase client retention for agents and loan officers across the US.



